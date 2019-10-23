Africa Top 10 News

1First Local Polio Case Found In Zambia
Zambia has reported its first local polio case since 1995, according to The World Health Organization. The case was reported in a 2-year-old boy paralyzed by a virus derived from the vaccine. WHO said the case was detected on the border with Congo which has reported 37 cases of polio traced from the vaccine. The U.N. health agency said there is no established link between the Zambia case and the ongoing Congo outbreak but said increased surveillance and vaccination efforts are needed, warning that “there is a potential for international spread.” 9 African countries are currently battling polio epidemics linked to the vaccine as WHO and partners struggle to keep their efforts to eradicate polio on track.
2U.S. To Mediate Major Row Between Egypt and Ethiopia
Egypt’s government has accepted the invitation from the United States to a meeting over the construction of a controversial dam project meant to provide hydropower on Ethiopia’s Blue Nile. The meeting of foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, the three nations directly affected by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), will be held in Washington. It did not state a date for the talks, or if the other nations had agreed to attend. “Egypt has received an invitation from the US administration,” the ministry said in a statement, adding it was “immediately accepted”. Cairo is concerned the five-billion-dollar GERD project, located near Ethiopia’s border with Sudan and approximately 70 percent complete, will restrict supplies of already scarce Nile waters. Egypt depends on the Nile for about 90 percent of its needs for irrigation and drinking water and says it has “historic rights” to the river guaranteed by treaties from 1929 and 1959.
3Botswana Heads To Polls
Botswana general elections started with a strong turnout as long queues marked the start of voting on Wednesday. Its reported voters were in line as early as 3 a.m eagerly waiting to cast their votes. Independent Electoral Commission public relations officer Otsile Maroba said voting began without any major incidents, but some polling stations opened later than the scheduled time.
“Everything has started well, even though we have some … polling stations that opened later than 6:30 a.m., owing to logistical challenges. So far, quite a number of polling stations are experiencing a large turnout,” Maroba said. Polling stations close at 7 p.m. local time, with full results expected Friday.
The country has 925,000 registered voters, who will vote for 57 members of the National Assembly. The winning party will pick the country’s next president.
4Best Time To Visit Cape Town
Famous for its picturesque beaches and plenty of sightseeing opportunities, the beautiful city of Cape Town which is also called as “The Mother City” of South Africa is a popular holiday destination located at the foot of Table Mountain which is an iconic landmark of the city. Although it is an incredible holiday destination to visit round the year, but the time from March to May and September to November is best to explore. Though you can visit Cape Town anytime of the year, but to decide what is the best time to explore this beautiful city also depends on what type of holiday you’re planning or what are the things you are to do over here.
5Who Is Tunisia’s New President?
Tunisia has a new president and his name is Kair Sied. Sied was sworn in as Tunisia’s new president on October 13. The 61-year-old law professor has no prior political experience, never held office and barely ran a campaign. Saied sealed a resounding victory in a runoff election on October, largely buoyed by a groundswell of support from young voters. He won just over 72 percent of the votes, with about 27 percent of ballots cast for his media-mogul opponent Nabil Karoui. He succeeds former President Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office in July.
6Thousands Left Homeless In Bangui By Floods
Over6000 people have been left homeless by flooding in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. Heavy rains have worsened the plight of residents following the outburst of the river Oubangui last week. More than a week homes have flooded and the people are in very bad condition with nowhere to go. A local Member of Parliament fears the use of informal latrines in the neighbourhood could lead to serious health crisis. Central African Republic leads a Climate Change Vulnerability Index and listed as most at risk of flooding.
7South Africa’s Mmusi Maimane Resigns As Democratic Alliance Leader
South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has resigned as the head of the main opposition party citing difficulties making the traditionally white liberal party appeal to majority black voters. Soweto-born Maimane was elected as the leader of the party in 2015, making him the first black person to head the party. The announcement comes just three days after DA’s Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and as the Johannesburg Mayor effective Nov. 27, following the appointment of former DA leader Helen Zille as the party’s federal chairperson at the weekend.
8Civil Servants To Wear “Made In Kenya” Outfits
The Kenyan Government has ordered the government staff to wear made-in-Kenya outfits to work on Fridays and during public holidays. The order was issued in a circular from the office of the Attorney General dated October 17, 2019 as part of a scheme to achieve President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda on manufacturing. “Pursuant to the achievement of the Big 4 Agenda and specifically the expansion of manufacturing by producing better goods and creating local employment, I direct that all members of staff shall on all Fridays be dressed in decent, smart casual Kenyan-produced and tailored attire,” the circular signed by Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto read in part.
9Mozambique’s Nyusi Headed For A Big Win
Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi could be heading for a landslide victory in an election the opposition says is full of irregularities thus leaving some voters worried of the future of the country peace deal. According to the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), some polling stations recorded many more votes than registered voters in last week’s ballot. It said that Nyusi will win more than 70 percent of the vote against 21% for opposition candidate Ossufo Momade, according to data from 2,500 polling stations. Although the final results have not been announced and count is continuing, Momade’s former guerrilla movement turned main opposition party, Renamo, has already rejected the outcome, decrying problems in the process from voter registration through to counting.
10How Much Do Africa Startups Pay Their CEOs?
The 2019 Salaries & Compensation Across African Startups survey conducted by sub-Saharah investment firm Timon Capital and data visualisation company Briter Bridges show 41% of startup CEOs in Africa earn less than $20,000 while 25% earn over $60,000 according to a new research report that tracks compensation on the continent. 50% of cofounders have a bachelor’s degree, while 30% have been educated outside of Africa. Some 54% of junior analysts earn less than $10,000.