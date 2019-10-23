Africa Top 10 News

3 Botswana Heads To Polls



Botswana general elections started with a strong turnout as long queues marked the start of voting on Wednesday. Its reported voters were in line as early as 3 a.m eagerly waiting to cast their votes. Independent Electoral Commission public relations officer Otsile Maroba said voting began without any major incidents, but some polling stations opened later than the scheduled time.

“Everything has started well, even though we have some … polling stations that opened later than 6:30 a.m., owing to logistical challenges. So far, quite a number of polling stations are experiencing a large turnout,” Maroba said. Polling stations close at 7 p.m. local time, with full results expected Friday.

The country has 925,000 registered voters, who will vote for 57 members of the National Assembly. The winning party will pick the country’s next president.