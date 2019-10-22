Africa Top 10 News

2 Africa Has The Highest Internet Charges In The World



Internet users in African countries are paying some of the most expensive rates for internet in the world when compared to the proportion of income. This is according to a new report from The Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) that studied and included 136 low and middle-income countries in their annual Affordability Report. The A4AI is an initiative of The Web Foundation, founded by inventor of the Web Tim Berners-Lee, with partner organizations that include Google and Facebook.

The A4AI defines affordability as 1GB of mobile broadband data costing no more than 2% of average monthly income. But the average across the African continent is 7.12%, and in some cases 1GB costs more than a fifth of average earnings. Such prices are “too expensive for all but the wealthiest few,” the report states, citing cost as the primary reason why an estimated 49% of the global population remains offline.