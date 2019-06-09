Africa Top 10 Lifestyle & Travel News

10 Cultural Events You Can’t Miss This June in South Africa

South Africa is a hotbed of cultural activity this month, and here are the events that should be on your calendar. To all the wine lovers, the Juliet Cullinan Standard Bank Wine Festival is definitely for you. This also goes for those who’ve been thinking about venturing into the world of merlot and pinotage wines. A directive from the best film festivals in the world, Encounters will be screening a diverse range of this year’s critically acclaimed documentaries. The Blacks Only Comedy show is undoubtedly the most anticipated comedy show in the country. Now in its 16th year, this year’s show will take the audience through the controversial cabinet reshuffle and the nation’s political woes. The talented Khehla Chepape Makgato will be giving the public an opportunity to view over a decade’s worth of work. In a reflective body entitled The Rituals, and inspired by the 2012 Marikana massacre, Makgato explores the sacred relationship between animals and the rituals performed by Black people in an attempt to communicate with their ancestors.

SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA

African Architecture: Ornaments, Crime & Prejudice

Although modern architecture often eschews ornamentation as something less than, it has played a pivotal role throughout African history as a means of identifying people and their cultures. For most African tribes, ornamented traditional buildings, tell stories through pattern, color and ornamentation, either with free-standing sculptures or as reliefs embedded into walls, door panels, and other architectural elements. In traditional Yoruba architecture, for example, the figurative house posts used to support the roof are like totem poles, with one sculptural element stacked atop another, representing a pantheon of deities or even a roll call of battles and tribal conquests. For these tribes, architectural ornamentation also acts as a shared means of communication. The complexity of the individual languages of most African tribes and their linguistic limitations often made it difficult to present their histories in written form, so the tribes typically resorted to iconographies, most of which they etched on buildings, utensils, clothing and furniture.

SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA

Naomi Campbell is Putting African Fashion Centre Stage

At Nigeria’s Arise Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell lent her star power to emphasize the fact that African fashion has arrived. The international supermodel, who walked for Nigerian brand Tiffany Amber at Arise Fashion Week 2019, has set her sights on bringing attention to African talent.

SOURCES: CNN

Artists We Love: Atang Tshikare

See the innovative works of South African artist, Atang Tshikare, which span mediums and speak to a new excitement in African art and design. Hid Afrofuturistic designs have a dynamic texture that plays on the senses and sets the tone for a new pulse in African design. Atang’s career is morphing into a new form of expression. “The existing creativity within me is becoming more radical. I would like to be remembered for creating a design language that articulates a confident narrative of self, that uplifts generations and boosts their sense of self-worth and self-love, and that encourages forward thinking.”

SOURCES: VISI

Millenials ‘Make Farming Sexy’ in Africa, Where Tilling the Soil Once Meant Shame

Historically a subsistence activity in Africa, farming was often associated with poverty and something to rise above. A new generation of college-educated Africans, however, are turning their skills and entrepreneurial instincts toward agriculture and proudly calling themselves farmers. Mr. Azumah is among a growing number of young, college-educated Africans fighting the stigma by seeking to professionalize farming. They are applying scientific approaches and data-crunching apps not just to increase yields, but to show that agriculture can be profitable. Though about 60 percent of Africa’s population is under 24, the average farmer’s age is 60, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. Without intervention, experts say, Africa runs the risk of having no one to replace its farmers as they die.

SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Why One Visit to Kenya Ain’t Enough

South African actor, Nomzamo Mbatha immerses herself in all things Kenyan, from the natural wonders to cultural experiences, and has an awakening. She describes it as the warmest place in Africa and speaks of her endearing memories of the East African country. “Kenya makes you feel like you should live there. Kenya makes you feel like you’re at home…” says Mbatha. She traveled there for the first time when she was 16, handpicked by Save the Children, a non-governmental organization promoting children’s rights, as one of three South African children representing the country at a conference hosted by Kenya.

SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA

Cape Town in Two Days

Most of its key attractions lie in the City Bowl and adjacent districts set scenically between the waterfront and Table Mountain. Summer (December to March) sees the city in full stride, but off-season (June to September) comes with the promise of watching whales and great white sharks. Take a 90-minute street art walking tour of Woodstock’s inspiring murals (R350/£20pp). The rapid regeneration of this formerly rundown district is being driven by microbreweries, artisanal designers and colourful graffiti, and each piece has a story to tell.

SOURCES: INDEPENDENT

Top 5 Safari Destinations In Africa You Should Visit

Nestled in the southwestern borders of the country, Maasai Mara is a quintessential safari destination of Kenya. The reserve covers an area of 1,500 square kilometers, and it is incredibly famous for housing the big cats’ of the country. Upon spending a safari session here, you’d be amazed to witness the population of lions, tigers, and leopards. Located in Botswana, the Chobe National Park is the first and also the most biologically diverse national park of the nation. Nestled along the corners of Okavango Delta, this spot is often touted to be the land of giants because of its massive population of elephants. Yes, the Chobe National park is estimated to have an elephant population of 120,000. Are you looking forward to an incredible walking safari, the South Luangwa National Park is your best bet! Supporting a healthy and hearty herd of antelopes and elephant, this park offers a spectacular view of wildlife. Located in northern Tanzania, Serengeti shares its border with the famous Maasai Mara park of Kenya. With sprawling grasslands dotted with beautiful acacia trees- this spot is indeed a perfect destination for safari enthusiasts. Located in the northern corners of Namibia, the Etosha National park houses a diverse range of various habitats.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

Victoria Falls Remains One of Africa’s Greatest Wonders

It’s revered as one of the natural world’s great spectacles, and the raw power of the mighty Zambezi River plunging 108m into the mighty Victoria Falls has spawned awe and legends for centuries. The untamed energy of the waterfall once compelled the tribes in the area to sacrifice jewellery to the river to appease it. Folklore around this spectacular waterfall is just one of the many drawcards of this destination, along with renowned hospitality and activities to cater to every taste.

SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL

Jetting Off to this Tropical Island just got Easier for South Africans

Mango Airlines and Lanseria International Airport have launched an additional direct flight from Johannesburg to Zanzibar this month. The airline already operates a route from O.R Tambo International Airport to the island’s capital. It is the only carrier to offer a direct flight from South Africa to Zanzibar.The Lanseria flight is estimated to depart on a Saturday at 9.50am and arrive in Zanzibar at 2.15pm. The return flight leaves the island on a Saturday at 3.05pm and lands in Lanseria at 6.05pm. The flights will be scheduled according to the seasonal demand.

SOURCES: GETAWAY