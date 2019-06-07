Africa Top 10 Business News

2 The Nitty Gritty of Running South African Airways

SAA has appointed current Chief Operations Officer Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO, and the struggling airline remains confident that it can break even in the 2020-21 financial year. It has even penciled in a profit in the 2021-22 financial, which would make a change. SAA went on a charm offensive on Friday, assuring the market that the bankrupt state-owned airline is stable, hours after it emerged that its outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana is in a tug-of-war with the board over circumstances of his shocking resignation. For one thing, it has replaced Jarana, the business-savvy CEO who quit on Thursday after only serving at SAA for 18 months, with Zuks Ramasia on an acting basis — making her the ninth CEO of the national carrier in 13 years. Ramasia’s appointment is true to SAA’s hallmark and long history of appointing CEOs on an acting basis while it extends the search for a permanent chief – not only domestically but also globally. Jarana’s resignation, in which he cited slow decision-making, bureaucracy and lack of financial support from the government for the airline to successfully mount a turnaround strategy for the airline, once again raised concerns about its going concern status. The Board of SAA wants to know how Vuyani Jarana’s resignation letter appeared in the public domain on Sunday, 2 June 2019. They suspect he leaked the letter.

SOURCES: DAILY MAVERICK | MAIL & GUARDIAN