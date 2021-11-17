Celebrating Digital Democracy and Green Tech Champions Across Africa
As the 24th Africa Tech Festival (with anchor events AfricaCom and AfricaTech) draws to a close after a week of exceptional content, festival organisers have released the names of all the winners of the industry’s most illustrious awards, who are helping to deliver on the continent’s digital progression.
Taking place virtually this year, Africa Tech Festival welcomed more than 19 000 delegates and more than 300 speakers together on one platform. The Africa Tech Festival Awards (formerly AfricaCom Awards), also saw an exponential growth in voting in 2021, highlighting how active the technology and telecommunications community is across Africa.
Winners of the various categories were announced throughout the five-day conference, but here they all are, together.
Africa Tech Festival 2021 Winners are:
· Connectivity Project of the Year Award: Mauritius Telecom
· Africa’s Rising Star Award: Tobi Lafinhan, Co-Founder, Venture for Africa
· Fintech Innovation of the Year Award: OtangU – Eat Now Pay Later
· Most Innovative Product/Service Award: Mauritius Telecom & Huawei
· Building a better, more inclusive digital world Award: Orange Digital Center
· Green ICT Champion Award: Ericsson
· CXO of the Year: Brelotte BA, CEO, Orange Mali
· Female Innovator 2021: Diana Wilson, CEO, Yielding Accomplished African Women.
Africa Tech Festival will return to Cape Town, South Africa in 2022. Dates for the 25th staging of this influential and acclaimed conference and expo are 7 – 11 November 2022.
