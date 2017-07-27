How Africa is Preparing for the Future with STEM Education

GE Africa Lagos Garage

GE Africa first introduced the Garage concept in the US as a means of stimulating interest in innovation and manufacturing in the US market, where such interest has waned over the years. By crowdsourcing innovation, both internally and externally, the company has developed solutions that respond to challenging needs.

The GE Lagos Garage was GE Africa’s first expansion of this concept outside of the US. The Lagos Garage offers year round skills training programs for Nigerian entrepreneurs including how to use 3D printers and laser cutters, among other high tech manufacturing machinery. In addition, the Lagos Garage offers courses on core principles of design thinking, product development, finance, and marketing to entrepreneurs engaged with the Garage.

Program participants have an opportunity to for a hands on learning experience where they actually learn to work on the most advanced manufacturing machines in the world, preparing them for jobs in manufacturing, or raising their awareness of how such machines can be used to create products they wish to develop to serve the Nigerian market.

GE Africa has expanded on the program over the years, and now provides an intensive four week session targeted at the most promising entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Participants have an opportunity to to work with world-class instructors, investors, and technical experts to build not only technical skills, but also how to develop a culture of collaboration and innovation, and how to bring their innovative ideas to life.

Taiwo Alege, a Lagos Garage participant who works in the health care industry, had this to say about her experience with the Lagos Garage, “Coming into the Lagos Garage, I’ve made a number of beautiful connections. First, with the people. Second, with the technology – the 3D printing, the adaptive manufacturing. Third, with the instructors who have come to give us lessons, including their life experiences and different perspectives on what they have done in their careers.”

For more information about the GE Africa Lagos Garage, please watch this video.

[Photo Credit: GE Africa]