Africa Sports Unified (ASU) Connex Summit 2024 to Convene Global Leaders in the African Sports Industry

Africa Sports Unified (ASU) (www.ASUnified.com) is thrilled to announce that ASU Connex Summit will return again for 2024, the exclusive gathering of leaders, innovators, and stakeholders in the African sports industry. In collaboration with Charles Russell Speechlys&AfroSport Group, This year’s summit, themed “Leaders Advancing the African Sports Industry,” will take place at Charles Russell Speechlys’ in London on Thursday November 21, 2024, and will focus on key areas including investment, sports for development, the commercial growth and strategies of leading Federation across Africa.

The event will bring together International Federations, media organisations, sponsors and brands, sports ministers, and more, offering a platform for high-level discussions and collaborations aimed at driving economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion through sports in Africa.

Gabriel Ajala, Founder of Africa Sports Unified, emphasised the summit’s mission: “The ASU Connex Summit is not just an event; it’s a movement to transform the African sports landscape. By bringing together top leaders from various sectors, we aim to unlock the immense potential of sports to drive economic growth and social change across the continent.”

Keir Gordon, Partner at Charles Russell Speechlys, a key partner of the event, added: ““We are honoured to partner with ASU for this landmark event. The ASU Connex Summit provides a vital platform to explore the opportunities, complexities and framework that will support sustainable growth and drive the African sports industry forward. As a firm deeply invested in the intersection of law, business, sports and Africa, we look forward to contributing to these important discussions that will shape the future of sports across Africa.

Andy Howes, Director of AfroSport Group, highlighted the importance of collaboration: “We are proud to support this summit, which aligns with our vision of promoting African sports on the global stage. This event is a crucial step in fostering the partnerships and investments needed to elevate African sports to new heights.”

Register Now: To be part of this transformative event, Register Here. (https://apo-opa.co/4cPBF8B)

Watch the 2024 ASU Connex Summit Promotional Video (https://apo-opa.co/3XvxLgQ)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Sports Unified.

Contact Information:

Anietie Effiong

anieitie@asunified.com

Andy Howes

andy.howes@afrosportnetwork.com

Brooke Kirby

brooke.kirby@crsblaw.com

About Africa Sports Unified:

Africa Sports Unified is a leading global sports business organisation. We are a strategic consultancy and knowledge hub for the Pan-African sports market. Our aim is to develop a sustainable Pan-African sports ecosystem by highlighting the social&economic benefit sport brings. We do this through our consulting, events and market leading insights.

About Charles Russell Speechlys:

Charles Russell Speechlys is an international law firm with a focus on private capital, at the intersection of personal, family (http://apo-opa.co/4cJHIeM) and business. We have a broad range of skills and collective legal expertise and experience with an international outlook across the full spectrum of business and personal needs.

About AfroSport:

The Afrosports Group is a sports media agency with expertise in the management, distribution, broadcasting, production and marketing of Sports media content with special emphasis on Africa. Afrosports aims to bring the world to Africa and Africa to the World.