Africa Specialty Risks (“ASR”), the pan-African reinsurance group, is pleased to announce the launch of its captives solution. Jointly, the team will participate in the Annual Conference and General Assembly of the Organization of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI) from August 27 to 31 in Mauritius.

To date, ASR has been involved in de-risking approximately $1.1 billion for businesses and investments in Mauritius. The insurance protection provided spans the various covers offered by ASR, such as construction, energy, liability, property damage, political violence and terrorism, and trade credit. ASR’s coverage extends to all key business sectors of the Mauritian economy, including hospitality, financial services, real estate, trade, infrastructure, transport and logistics.

The office in Mauritius plays a crucial and integral role in ASR’s operations and represents the pillar on which the ASR Group has built its strong presence in the African market. Members of the Mauritius team will attend OESAI’s annual conference alongside a delegation from the London office, including CEO Mikir Shah, to discuss the growth of the insurance market in Africa , new ASR initiatives and the launch of new products and services. These include ASR’s captive solution, which allows businesses and financial institutions to have greater control and flexibility over their insurance programs.

Mikir Shah, CEO of Africa Specialty Risks , comments: “ Our solution for captives is driven by a partnership model, supported by our underwriters who are experts in the market. It includes the creation, management and administration of the captive, while deploying our own capacity and sharing the risk with the owner of the captive. The unique structure we offer for captives proactively reduces the total cost of risk, improves risk management, while transforming the captive into a profit center.

We look forward to participating in the OESAI conference, which provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen our ties with local and international market players. Mauritius is at the heart of ASR and plays a pivotal role in African trade and its evolution as a reinsurance hub ”

Krishna Bheenick, Managing Director – Mauritius, comments: “ Companies operating in Africa and across the continent face a constant lack of insurance capacity. With the launch of this new range of captive solutions, we are now the partner of choice, and we support companies in their efforts to reduce the risks associated with investments and commercial operations, while alleviating capacity constraints and improving speed to market.

About ASR

Africa Specialty Risks (ASR) provides comprehensive and customized risk transfer solutions to local and international clients across the African continent, giving them the confidence to grow their businesses sustainably.

ASR works proactively with local regulators to develop skills and provide training to local underwriters. Environmental, social and governance considerations are at the heart of ASR’s values, particularly with regard to the strengthening of local capacities.

ASR is backed by Helios Investment Partners Fund IV and benefits from their extensive coverage across the entire African continent.