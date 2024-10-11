Africa Specialty Risks Appoints Amit Khilosia as Chief Distribution Officer

LONDON, 11 October 2024 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Africa Specialty Risks (ASR), the pan-African and Middle East focused (re)insurance group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Khilosia as Chief Distribution Officer.

With over 35 years’ experience at Lloyd’s, Amit brings a wealth of expertise in (re)insurance market development and stakeholder engagement strategies across Africa. In his new role, Amit will lead ASR’s distribution efforts ensuring ASR continues to expand its footprint across Africa and the Middle East, delivering tailored risk solutions and bolstering client engagement.

Amit’s career began at Lloyd’s in 1989, where he held a number of roles in Finance, Regulatory and Market Development. Notable achievements included negotiating and broadening Lloyd’s market access strategies across Africa, and leading the deployment of Lloyd’s South Africa Ltd, where he served as Managing Director. In 2013, Amit was appointed Lloyd’s Regional Manager for Africa, and most recently held the position of Regional Lloyd’s Head for Africa and Chairman of Lloyd’s South Africa.

Amit will leverage his deep understanding of the African landscape and extensive network to help expand ASR’s presence across Africa and the Middle East. Based in ASR’s UK office, Amit will collaborate closely with the senior leadership team to drive ASR’s distribution strategy, further develop strategic partnerships, build on ASR’s market access and support the Company’s long-term growth plans across both regions.

Mikir Shah, CEO of ASR, commented: “Amit’s appointment highlights ASR’s continuous ability to attract top talent as we expand our market presence across Africa and the Middle East.

﻿“Amit brings a wealth of experience from his time at Lloyd’s, and has also been appointed to ASR’s Executive Committee, where he will play a key role in supporting our growth. His deep knowledge of (re)insurance and experience in Africa align perfectly with our vision. We are confident that Amit will open new growth opportunities and build on our client and partner relationships across these regions.”

Amit Khilosia, Chief Distribution Officer of ASR, commented: “This is such an exciting time for the business, and I am thrilled to be joining ASR to help achieve our strategic goals. Having worked over three decades at Lloyd’s, I am excited to have the opportunity to utilise my experience to further enhance ASR’s already impressive network across Africa and the Middle East, driving growth in these regions. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success and being part of its impressively talented team.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Specialty Risks (ASR)

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Africa Speciality Risk

Mikir Shah, CEO

Via Perpetual Motion Ltd

Perpetual Motion

Samantha Seewoosurrun

samantha@perpetualmotionltd.com

+230 5772 4400

About ASR

Africa Specialty Risks (ASR) provides comprehensive risk mitigating solutions through high quality underwriting to local and global customers across Africa and the Middle East, with operations in London, Mauritius, Bermuda, Morocco. Since its launch, ASR participated in the de-risking of $28 bn of projects and assets across 66 countries.

In addition to our Bermuda and Mauritius reinsurers, ASR’s unique co-reinsurance model involves collaborating with local and international (re)insurance companies. In 2024, ASR launched Syndicate 2454, it is the first African focused syndicate writing business at Lloyd’s.

Across the group, ASR underwrites across Political Risk, Trade Credit, Political Violence & Terrorism, Property, Energy, Construction, Liability, Parametric and Treaty. ASR also offers an end-to-end captive solution to corporate and financial institutions.

ASR is backed by Helios Investment Partners’ Fund IV and benefits from their extensive reach across Africa, as well as their knowledge and experience in our key markets.

The post Africa Specialty Risks Appoints Amit Khilosia as Chief Distribution Officer appeared first on African Media Agency.