Africa Specialty Risks announces the appointment of Aurélien Sauty as Head of Marine and Aviation Lines

LONDON, 26th September 2024 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Africa Specialty Risks (ASR), the pan-African and Middle East focused (re)insurance group, announces the appointment of Aurélien Sauty to lead its new Marine and Aviation capacity, as Head of Marine and Aviation.

Aurélien, based in ASR’s Dubai office, brings over 16 years’ experience in the insurance industry, with a robust background in both the marine and aviation sectors. His career started at AXA, spending time in France, Dubai and London as an Underwriter. Most recently, Aurélien worked at Berkshire Hathway Specialist Insurance where he held the role of Assistant Vice President, Middle East, Marine.

This strategic expansion, and Aurélien’s appointment, further enhances ASR’s commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality underwriting solutions tailored specifically to the unique risks across Africa and the Middle East. The new Marine and Aviation lines will focus on providing specialist insurance solutions that address the specific risks associated with such activities.

The launch comes at a time when the world’s logistics, maritime and aviation industries are experiencing significant growth. ASR’s new offering will help to de-risk these industries, facilitating smoother operations, and contributing to the economic development of involved countries.

ASR’s deep understanding of the African and Middle Eastern markets, coupled with its robust risk assessment capabilities, positions the Company to deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of regional and international clients.

Mikir Shah, CEO of ASR, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Aurélien to our team, and expand our underwriting capabilities with the launch of our Marine and Aviation divisions.

“Aurélien’s appointment and the establishment of these divisions demonstrates our commitment to de-risking investment and increasing resilience across Africa and the Middle East and is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier risk management solutions to our clients.

“Providing this coverage is incredibly important in today’s market, with maritime and transport industries being the backbones of global economies and thus playing a vital role in the global economy, we will help to de-risk these crucial sectors.”

Aurélien Sauty, newly appointed head of ASR Marine and Aviation Underwriting, commented: “I am honoured to join ASR at such a pivotal time for the Company. Contributing to ASR’s growth and success in the aviation and marine sectors is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with the talented team at ASR to deliver innovative and effective insurance solutions to our clients across Africa and the Middle East, supporting them in navigating these risks effectively.”

About ASR

Africa Specialty Risks (ASR) provides comprehensive risk mitigating solutions through high quality underwriting to local and global customers across Africa and the Middle East, with operations in London, Mauritius, Bermuda, Morocco. Since its launch, ASR participated in the de-risking of $28 bn of projects and assets across 66 countries.

In addition to our Bermuda and Mauritius reinsurers, ASR’s unique co-reinsurance model involves collaborating with local and international (re)insurance companies. In 2024, ASR launched Syndicate 2454, it is the first African focused syndicate writing business at Lloyd’s.

Across the group, ASR underwrites across Political Risk, Trade Credit, Political Violence & Terrorism, Property, Energy, Construction, Liability, Parametric and Treaty. ASR also offers an end-to-end captive solution to corporate and financial institutions.

ASR is backed by Helios Investment Partners’ Fund IV and benefits from their extensive reach across Africa, as well as their knowledge and experience in our key markets.

