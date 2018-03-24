Africa Security Symposium Kenya

Building on previous successes,GRV Global’s Africa Security Symposium East and Sub Saharan is now in its fourth year,taking place in Nairobi, Kenya on 30th – 31st May 2018 and Chaired by Major GeneralArnold Fields, U.S. Marine Corps (RET) from the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA). The symposiumprovides a unique platform for public and private sector stakeholders to personally meet, collaborate and establish partnerships that actively further long-term security and peacekeeping efforts across the African continent.

“This is a wonderful event that should continuously be arranged on a regular time basis because it provides a platform for security experts to shape the security environment” – Major Victor Opera, Uganda Ministry of Defence

We will once again welcome a global audience of senior government and agency officials, NGOs, prime and subcontractors, buyers, suppliers and key decision-makers. This is an invaluable opportunity to share details of ongoing programmes and to hear first-hand from leading local and international executives offering expertise and solutions spanning the entire security sector.The morning plenary sessions will include critical topics on: Border Control, logistics and Communications, Counter Terrorism Advancements, Capacity Building and many more.

“we found the one-on-one meetings efficient and fruitful. In addition, your personal assistance in introducing us to organizations beyond the official schedule was very helpful and is appreciated” – Moshe Samoha, Verint

Participants will benefit from GRV Global’srevered format of interactive plenary discussions, exhibition, business networking, social functions and above all, private 1-2-1 matchmaking meetings that enable delegates to engage directly with officials and their peers, thus ensuring the development of project opportunities. Pre-event, participants will have a schedule of afternoon meetings to attend at their request – maximising outcomes and forming ongoing partnerships.

Companies interested in attending, sponsorship or any branding opportunities at the Symposium should contact Ben Hardy bhardy@grvglobal.com or call +44 (0) 203 640 8222.