Africa Saccos Week 2022

Headlines / September 22, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

SNG Events is organizing the Africa Saccos Week on 25th – 27th April 2022 in Nairobi,Kenya.

Africa Saccos Week is a yearly conference & exhibition dedicated to the development of Savings and Credit Co-Operatives in Africa. 

The conference will be open to everyone who can impact or be impacted by Saccos. This includes central banks, technology providers, microfinance institutions, small and medium enterprises and of course Saccos institutions. 

This is a platform to exchange ideas about the journey we all share of changing African lives through access to finance. Network face to face and learn new innovations in Saccos technologies in the largest cooperatives sector in Africa.

Theme: Introducing the digitization of Saccos

SNG Events is specialized in organizing conference, seminars, trade shows, Summits and exhibitions for all industries. Headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda, SNG Events mission is to become one of the leading event management companies in Africa.

Join us in Kenya as we connect the tech world to Saccos

