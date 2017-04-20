Africa has been left behind in the development cycle of the globe. The continent currently faces an uphill task of realizing the UN Sustainable development goals (SDGs).
There has been no other imperative time as now for Africa joins forces in public – private partnerships with high tech insititutions towards the realization of the SDGs. African continent is ready and waiting for IoT solutions.
The Internet of things IOT creates a platform for discourse on how key stakeholders can work together to achieve sustainable development and pull Africa out of the doldrums of poverty and squad-ram of challenges.Internet of Things is a modern tool at the disposal of AFRICA -there is an urgent need to explore this tool.
Africa IoT4SDGs Indaba 2017 , set for Johannesburg – South Africa (6 – 7 September 2017) will be a premier IoT Indaba in Africa. African leaders and IoT providers are coming together – Internet of things will be on the spot light , highlighting the relevance Internet of things (IoT) in Africa and the key role of IoT in supporting local and global initiatives aimed at catalyzing inclusive and sustainable growth and offer a list of options on how African Governments and communities can harness IoT to localize and realize the sustainable development goals (SDGs).
This meeting involves 2 days of intensive high levels discussions, bring together over 100 invited government ministers -from across Sub Sahara Africa – and showing casing high tech IoT innovation on exhibition, the Indaba will provide space for dialogue around topics and experiences on the implementation of SDGs in Africa.The meeting provides high level networking opportunities, assistance in navigating the complex IoT ecosystem, ready buyers and key decision makers and opportunities for industry leaders to provide thought leadership.
Theme : “Harnessing the Internet of Things to localize and realize Sustainable development goals in Africa – Amplifying Africa`s development strategy”
Development of our African communities is the top goal of this Indaba – Keynote presentations, plenary sessions, parallel/breakout/workshops, panel discussions will focus on key topics covering the focus SDGs and seek to significantly contribute to taking Africa to the next level.
What is your agenda for Africa!!!