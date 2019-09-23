Africa Oil & Power 2019 Cape Town, South Africa

The global investment community will descend on Cape Town for Africa Oil & Power 2019 on October 9 to 11. A key focal point of the annual conference will be South Africa’s surge as an investment destination across the energy value chain. Africa’s biggest energy consumer is expecting major project finance activity after a sizable offshore gas discovery in February, multiple gas agreements and a record-setting number of IPP projects online.



Africa Oil & Power CEO Guillaume Doane says, “South Africa’s energy profile is rising, thanks in great part to policy reforms, industry privatization and a landmark offshore discovery earlier this year. The energy economy is steering away from coal and towards gas and renewables, a trend which we are very excited to feature at this year’s conference.”





With the theme #MakeEnergyWork, the event will attract a powerful line-up of African government and energy industry leaders, decision-makers and media, creating opportunities for investment, and encouraging intra-Africa cooperation across the oil, gas and power sectors.

One of the highlights of AOP 2019 will be the launch of oil and gas licensing rounds by both Senegal and South Sudan.

For more information and to book for AOP on October 9-11, go to www.aop2019.com