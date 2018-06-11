Africa Oil & Power 2018 Features OPEC, IEF Secretary General

AOP 2018 will now be held Sept. 5-7, 2018 in Cape Town

Features Secretary Generals H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo of OPEC, Dr Sun Xiansheng, of the IEF and H.E. Mahaman Laouan Gaya of the APPO

H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo to receive “Africa Oil Man of the Year” award at Energy Coalitions dinner

Africa Oil & Power, the continent’s leading platform for energy development and discussion, is bringing together global leaders in oil and energy for the 2018 flagship conference in Cape Town — including H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of OPEC, Dr Sun Xiansheng, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum and H.E. Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization.

The theme for the conference — Energy Coalitions — will drive a conversation about the best way to drive Africa’s energy sectors forward. From regional cooperation at the government level and private companies coordinating on development and financing deals to how the private and public sectors can collaborate together, focusing on current and new partnerships will be the focus of AOP 2018.

With the importance of energy coalitions highlighting the conference, H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo will be bestowed with the “Africa Oil Man of the Year” award during the Energy Coalitions dinner.

The third annual AOP flagship conference, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will feature an engaging three-day program with panels on upstream development, the status of mega projects in Africa, trading and finance.

New additions this year will also include a full day dedicated to the power sector, including looking at the role of gas in Africa’s power sector, renewables and the promise of regional power pools; a focus on what national oil companies are doing in Africa; country pavilions and an exhibition hall.

Additional speakers at the conference will include H.E. Gabriel M. Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan; H.E. Pascal Houangni Ambourouet, Minister of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons of Gabon, Hon. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, Minister of Energy of Ghana, Torbjörn Törnqvist, CEO of Gunvor Group, Basil El-Baz, Chairman and CEO, Carbon Holdings.

For more information go to: https://africaoilandpower.com/event/aop-2018/