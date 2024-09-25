Africa No Filter launches new guide on how to write about African elections

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 25 September 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- On October 9 Mozambique will go to the polls to elect a new president. Mozambique is one of 19 African countries, including South Africa and Ghana, who have had or will have elections in 2024. The narrative of elections in Africa is typically one of negative stereotypes that portray the continent as chaotic and illegitimate.

Africa No Filter and fraycollege conducted research on how the story of elections in Africa is told. Through focus groups with senior journalists and content analysis of over 800 online articles from different African countries, we found that the words most commonly used when reporting on elections were corruption, violence, ethnic tension, unengaged youths, and fraud.

Yet we know there is more to elections in our African countries than one single negative narrative. Africa No Filter’s new storytelling guide, How to Write About an African Election: A Guide, sets out to equip journalists and other content creators with the tools to tell stories that reflect the dynamic, nuanced and complex nature of African people and their electoral processes.

The guide, which will be officially launched on a webinar on October 3rd, is put together using analysis of current reporting on elections insights from discussions with journalists and editors, some of whom have covered elections in Africa and other parts of the word for decades.

How to Write About an African Election: A Guide offers a comprehensive guide on covering African elections, including practical tips and ethical guidelines. The guide offers suggestions on what journalists need to stop doing and what they should start doing to tell better stories about African elections, from personal checklists that deal with biases against Africans to interrogating newsroom culture and traditions. How to Write About an African Election: A Guide also includes missing frames that journalists can use to rethink their stories.

The guide is not a tool for journalists only, other storytellers or content creators who contribute to building the narrative of elections in Africa will find it valuable.

Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter, said: “Across the world, elections are one of the most widely covered news stories, due to their far-reaching consequences. How to Write About an African Election was designed to confront and dismantle the pervasive stereotypes that persist about elections in Africa. This guide is not merely about transforming how stories are told; it’s about redefining the global narrative around Africa through a more nuanced portrayal of African democracy.”

Mamaponya Motsai, CEO at fraycollege of Communications, said: “The stories that journalists tell on elections, or any topic have practical implications for ordinary citizens. This is a lot of power, and it must be used well. This guide is not only a call to action but also a step towards more inclusive and representative election coverage that truly reflects the diverse voices and experiences and serves the African electorate.”

How to Write About an African Election: A Guide is part of Africa No Filter’s advocacy for storytellers to tell better stories about Africa, and for African stories to be told better. It was produced by fraycollege of Communications. Download it here.

To launch the guide, Africa No Filter and fraycollege will be holding a webinar on 3 October 2024 at 12:00 CET called Africa No Filter Presents: A conversation about writing African elections. Leading voices in journalism, media training, and electoral coverage from across the continent will discuss rethinking traditional approaches to election reporting, sharing best practices, and exploring how to portray African elections in a way that reflects the diverse and dynamic realities on the ground. Register here.

About Africa No Filter:

Africa No Filter is an advocacy organisation that is shifting stereotypical narratives about Africa through storytelling that reflects a dynamic continent of progress, innovation and opportunity. The donor collaborative is funded by Ford Foundation, Bloomberg, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Luminate, Open Society Foundations, Comic Relief, the Hilton Foundation, the British Council and Hewlett Foundation.

About fraycollege of Communications:

fraycollege is a pan-African institution that provides journalism and communication training and research to different sectors across the African continent and beyond.

