Africa News

At least 17 killed in Mozambique capital as pile of garbage collapses MAPUTO (Reuters) - At least 17 people died and several others were injured in Mozambique's capital early on Monday when a 15-metre pile of garbage collapsed due to heavy rain and buried seven houses, officials said.

Pope backs down after defending Nigerian bishop rejected by locals VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A Nigerian bishop whom Pope Francis had fiercely defended has resigned after a five-year, sometimes violent, standoff with rebel priests and faithful who rejected him as an ethnic outsider, the Vatican said on Monday.

Malawi cholera cases pass 500, eight people dead BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Cholera cases in Malawi have tripled and four more people have died, the Ministry of Health said on Monday, a month after the spread of the disease from Zambia was thought to have been contained.

South Sudan rebels release Kenyan pilots after compensation paid - rebel spokesman JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels have released two Kenyan pilots they were holding after receiving compensation for the family of a civilian killed when their plane crashed last month, a rebel spokesman said on Monday.

Ethiopia bans protests, publications that incite violence during emergency rule ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's state of emergency imposed on Friday includes a ban on protests and publications that incite violence, Defence Minister Siraj Fegessa said on Saturday.

Ethiopia says state of emergency will last six months ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A state of emergency imposed in Ethiopia a day after the prime minister resigned will last for six months, the defence minister said on Saturday, as authorities sought to tamp down unrest in Africa's second most populous

Egypt says 3 soldiers killed in campaign against militants CAIRO (Reuters) - Three Egyptian soldiers have been killed in a 10-day-old campaign against Islamist militants focused on the Sinai peninsula, Egypt's military said on Monday.

Gambia announces moratorium on death penalty BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambian President Adama Barrow on Sunday announced a moratorium on the death penalty as the West African country rebuilds its international standing following the removal last year of its longtime authoritarian ruler Yahya Jammeh.

U.S. says it "strongly disagrees" with Ethiopia's state of emergency ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Ethiopia said on Saturday it disagreed with the government's decision to impose a state of emergency to calm potential unrest the day after the prime minister's surprise resignation.