Africa News

MAPUTO (Reuters) - At least 17 people died and several others were injured in Mozambique's capital early on Monday when a 15-metre pile of garbage collapsed due to heavy rain and buried seven houses, officials said. [Continue Reading]
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A Nigerian bishop whom Pope Francis had fiercely defended has resigned after a five-year, sometimes violent, standoff with rebel priests and faithful who rejected him as an ethnic outsider, the Vatican said on Monday. [Continue Reading]
BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Cholera cases in Malawi have tripled and four more people have died, the Ministry of Health said on Monday, a month after the spread of the disease from Zambia was thought to have been contained. [Continue Reading]
JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels have released two Kenyan pilots they were holding after receiving compensation for the family of a civilian killed when their plane crashed last month, a rebel spokesman said on Monday. [Continue Reading]
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's state of emergency imposed on Friday includes a ban on protests and publications that incite violence, Defence Minister Siraj Fegessa said on Saturday. [Continue Reading]
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A state of emergency imposed in Ethiopia a day after the prime minister resigned will last for six months, the defence minister said on Saturday, as authorities sought to tamp down unrest in Africa's second most populous [Continue Reading]
CAIRO (Reuters) - Three Egyptian soldiers have been killed in a 10-day-old campaign against Islamist militants focused on the Sinai peninsula, Egypt's military said on Monday. [Continue Reading]
BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambian President Adama Barrow on Sunday announced a moratorium on the death penalty as the West African country rebuilds its international standing following the removal last year of its longtime authoritarian ruler Yahya Jammeh. [Continue Reading]
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Ethiopia said on Saturday it disagreed with the government's decision to impose a state of emergency to calm potential unrest the day after the prime minister's surprise resignation. [Continue Reading]
ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian court has released 475 people allegedly affiliated with Boko Haram for rehabilitation, the justice ministry said on Sunday, as the country's biggest legal investigation of the militant Islamist insurgency continues. [Continue Reading]
[263Chat] West Indies Cricket team, the Windies received a rousing welcome at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Sunday evening as they became the first team to arrive for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 set for 4-2 [Continue Reading]
[Nation] Gor Mahia is 50! Yes, Kenya's glamour club is celebrating its Golden Jubilee. [Continue Reading]
[Ethiopian Herald] Today's guest is Fisseha Wolde Amanuel, once a jewel in the crown of Ethiopian football. He was locally nicked named 'Koas Fidelu" (The ball artist) considering his dexterity, advanced football skills, tactics and in [Continue Reading]
[Leadership] Former Nigerian international striker, Daniel Amokachi has reiterated that his dream and desire is to see his twin sons (Nazim and Kalim) play for Nigeria in the nearest future even though they are already being courted by Tunisia where [Continue Reading]
[Zambia Reports] Some Teachers at Wusakile Secondary School have appealed to law enforcement agencies to quickly move in and investigate the alleged sale of the school ground to a private investor for the construction of a mall. [Continue Reading]
[Foroyaa] Nigerian Premier League leaders Akwa United say they won't be throwing in the towel insisting pulling off a victory in Gambia remains possible. [Continue Reading]
[Botswana Daily News] Gaborone -Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Associations (CUCSA) president Ben Naobeb said he was confident that Botswana would deliver world class Games in June [Continue Reading]
[Nation] The hockey fraternity is once again mourning following the death of Kenya Police head coach Kenneth Kaunda. [Continue Reading]
[Guardian] South Africa's Greco-Roman coach, Matheus Geldenhuys has described Nigerians as the most-friendly people he has ever come across in the continent. Geldenhuys led South Africa to the just concluded African Wrestling Championship held a [Continue Reading]
[Guardian] France, Egypt and 13 others are among the top squash playing nations that will feature in this year's Lagos International Squash Classics, as they beat registration deadline for the championship holding at the Molade-Okoya Thomas Hall [Continue Reading]
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's finance ministry is set to spell out "tough decisions" in its 2018 budget on Wednesday to plug a revenue gap and narrow the deficit, providing an early look at how new President Cyril Ramaphosa p [Continue Reading]
LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa's new leadership headed by newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa is a 'credit positive' for many of the country's top gold and platinum miners. [Continue Reading]
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African industry group representing mining companies has agreed to postpone a court challenge against new regulations that included a requirement for more black ownership of mines, to allow for negotiations with new P [Continue Reading]
NAIROBI (Reuters) - State-run Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) plans to add 1,745 megawatts (MW) of electricity from geothermal sources by 2025, part of a government push to end power generation from fossil fuels. "You are aware tha [Continue Reading]
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's top platinum producer, declared its first dividend in seven years on Monday as full-year headline earnings more than doubled and said it was not committing capital to major [Continue Reading]
BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Production of tea, Malawi's second largest export commodity after tobacco, rose 6 percent to 45.6 million kilograms in 2017 from 43 million kilograms registered in the preceding year, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) said in [Continue Reading]
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar in early trade on Monday, holding near a three-year high touched on Friday after President Cyril Ramaphosa said tough decisions would be made to repair the economy after ye [Continue Reading]
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will benefit from a wave of positive market sentiment under new President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday, as speculation swirled about whether he would keep his job. [Continue Reading]
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia will rearrange loans from Chinese companies and instead look to borrow directly from the Asian giant's government in a bid to satisfy International Monetary Fund conditions and unlock a potential $1.3 billion loan from [Continue Reading]
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to sell Eurobonds worth $3-4 billion in the 2018-2019 fiscal year which begins in July, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television network on Sunday. [Continue Reading]