The upcoming election in the United States will determine the nature of interactions between this leading global power and African countries. With only a few days to Election Day, however, the two main candidates -Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump – are yet to outline any specific multilateral or economic strategies for Africa. Thus, to obtain any insight into their plans for future engagement with the African continent, we have to look at their past actions.
Africa needs a True, Progressive Partner in the White House
- Top 10 News
- 1 min read