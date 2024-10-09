Africa Loses Over $300 Billion to Illicit Financial Flows Every Year

By / / Top 10 News

According to tax experts, Africa’s definition of illicit financial flows is enabling looters to steal money from the continent, thereby weakening its growth. Consequently, they want the continent’s authorities to expand the definition to include tax evasion and other benefits that accrue from transnational crimes, bribery, embezzlement, and other illegal activities. The experts argue that a broader definition will improve policymaking on the continent, encouraging international cooperation and fostering transparency. Illicit financial flows refer to illegal financial transactions across countries’ borders, including activities like money laundering, terrorism financing, and tax abuse. These activities weaken domestic institutions, particularly on the continent, eroding public trust. They also lead to lost revenues, which hinders sustainable development and exacerbates poverty.

SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.