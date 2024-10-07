Africa Leads in Digital Public Infrastructure Transformation

The Global DPI Summit, held in Cairo from October 1-3, 2024, highlighted Africa’s leadership in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) transformation. The event, attended by representatives from over 100 countries, focused on leveraging DPI to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Among other things, the summit emphasized the importance of seven key areas in Africa’s DPI future: universal safeguards, inclusivity, sustainability, knowledge sharing, thriving local digital ecosystems, innovative financing, and cross-border interoperability. Leading nations like Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda were praised for their strides in implementing DPI, as evidenced in their investments in digital identity, mobile payments, and financial inclusion. Beyond these, the summit served as a catalyst for strategic partnerships between governments, private sector, and international organizations. These partnerships are crucial for sustaining Africa’s digital growth as they provide funding, technical expertise, and political support.



SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

