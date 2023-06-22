Africa is yet to See Comparable Rises in the Use of Digital Technologies by Small Firms in Africa

African philanthropist and businessman Tony Elumelu emphasised the need for African entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses and embrace technology. According to Elumelu, startups must embrace technology to succeed and survive and those who would not embrace technology are building their businesses to fail. “I can say that businesses that fail to embrace technology are preparing or planning to fail. And as entrepreneurs, you should be building to last,” Elumelu emphasised. He made this statement during his fireside chat session theme Entrepreneurship in Africa: Africapitalism, at the second day of the Viva Technology Conference, Europe’s largest tech conference held in Paris from June 14th to 17th. Since 2011, Tony Elumelu has actively championed the cause of Africapitalism, an economic philosophy founded on the belief that Africa’s private sector (entrepreneurial ecosystem) can transform the continent through long-term investments, creating economic prosperity and social wealth.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA