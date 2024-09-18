Africa Is Showing The World A Greener Path

Global conference explores how Africa can revitalize its ecosystems for future generations – and set an example for the world to follow

As the world prepares for the 2024 United Nations conferences on climate, biodiversity and desertification, Africa is taking center stage in efforts to restore degraded landscapes, protect biodiversity and build sustainable livelihoods for its citizens.

The GLF Africa 2024 Hybrid Conference: Greening the African Horizon, held in Nairobi and online by the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), convened thousands of participants from local communities, Indigenous Peoples, youth leaders and policymakers to scientists, innovators and private-sector actors across the globe to showcase Africa’s immense potential to construct a resilient, equitable future through its landscapes.

“Together, we have the power to green Africa and beyond – for securing livelihoods, food security, climate resilience and biodiversity conservation. Land and community are the common denominators for achieving these goals. Though the climate crisis presents immense challenges, Africa holds immense potential of rich local and Indigenous knowledge, innovative solutions, youth leaders, brilliant minds and emerging technologies,” said Éliane Ubalijoro, CEO of the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) and Director General of ICRAF.

A showcase for African innovation

Developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under the Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR) Impact Program, a new framework is now being piloted in India, Kenya, Nicaragua, Nigeria and Vietnam to accelerate sustainable production, restore ecosystems and alleviate pressure on forests. This framework brings together experts and landscape actors to explore integrated landscape management and its impact on smallholder farmers and food value chains.

“As we bring in new tools and approaches, we should look at how best to integrate them into the existing functional systems so that we don’t start from zero or distort what is ongoing on the land. We don’t want to work in isolation; we want to strengthen that system,” said Elijah Mboko, National Technical Specialist at FAO Kenya.

By integrating local knowledge with cutting-edge technology and the latest science, the GLF is creating an AI hub to promote community-driven AI solutions that challenge the status quo. It will connect landscape actors and create interdisciplinary alliances to foster collaboration, innovation and inclusive knowledge.

“We need to design systems that are appropriate for the context of Africa. We need data from the places that we’re trying to understand to build better models. Let’s say, for western Kenya, we need a context-aware model that can interpret intercropping in small-scale practices,” said Catherine Nakalembe, Associate Research Professor at the University of Maryland and Africa Program Director at NASA Harvest.

A key aspect of restoring forests is planting trees, which in turn requires effective tree seed and seedling delivery systems. At a session hosted by CIFOR-ICRAF titled “A transformative partnership platform for tree seed and seedling delivery systems,” panelists and participants explored some of the major challenges in tree planting, including a lack of technical capacity and stakeholder coordination. They emphasized the need to develop a market for demand-driven native tree species, to engage communities through participatory approaches and to share knowledge and resources broadly through stakeholder networks such as the nascent Transformative Partnership Platform (TPP).

Africa’s future is present

Africa’s population boom has been well documented, and speakers emphasized the importance of ensuring that this young demographic plays an active role in shaping the continent’s future.

“70% of the African population is under the age of 35. Youth make up a very important and critical mass of the population. The biodiversity and climate crisis requires a whole-of-society approach – everyone must take action,” said Simangele Msweli, Senior Manager for the Youth Leadership Program at the African Wildlife Foundation.

“Africa is a land of opportunities. Africa is a land of culture with enormous potential for wealth and abundance. If so, we can only say that we have succeeded when the least of us is listened to, taken care of and not left behind,” said writers and activists Felicity Asiibi Akwa and Taiye Owo in unison during a spoken-word performance.

“There is a need to decolonize how we do climate justice and land restoration. Whatever has happened on other continents, whatever the donors and the granters are saying might not be the solution for Africa. There is a need for Africa to come up with African solutions. There is a need for women to be involved in coming up with solutions to land issues that are upon them,” said Deborah Oyugi, English Countries Manager and Safeguarding Lead at Youth Initiative for Land in Africa (Yilaa)