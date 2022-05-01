Africa is One of the Biggest Consumer for Bubbly

According to Comité Champagne, a trade association that represents producers in the Champagne wine region of France, the industry was re-invigorated in 2021 after being badly hit in 2020. Sales made a strong comeback, increasing by 31% to 320 million bottles and returning to levels comparable to those seen in the early 2010s. This comeback was even more pronounced when it came to turnover, with total sales amounting to a never-before-seen €5.7 billion. These results are to a large extent attributable to a dynamic export market, with exports reaching 180 million bottles for the first time, accounting for over 56% of all champagne sales. New champagne consumption trends are becoming apparent. In many countries, at-home consumption of champagne emerged during lockdown and has remained popular. In 2021, champagne exports worldwide stood at 320.2 million bottles – an increase of 7.7% compared to 2019.
SOURCE: HOW WE MADE IT IN AFRICA