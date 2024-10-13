Africa is Becoming a Key Market for Social Media Companies 

Thanks to favourable demographics, rising internet penetration, and promising economic prospects, the continent’s advertising and consumer markets are poised for strong long-term growth. This has drawn increased investments from major players like Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant that owns TikTok. Both companies have significantly expanded their presence in Africa in recent years. Notably, TikTok has become one of the leading sources of news and entertainment for African social media users. A report by Geopoll found that, as of 2023, the app was the second most popular social media platform in Africa, ahead of Instagram and X and behind only Facebook.

