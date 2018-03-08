Africa Innovate Conference 2018

The MIT Sloan Africa Business Club is proud to announce the 8th MIT Africa Innovate Conference at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA on April 7th, 2018.

The annual Africa Innovate Conference is a unique and intimate forum that brings together leading entrepreneurs and change-agents from across the African continent. The conference attracts over 350 business leaders, entrepreneurs, influencers, students, professors, and alumni, all with strong interests in Africa.

The theme for this year is “Digitization for Inclusive Growth”.

With this theme, the conference will explore digitization and its role in transforming the way we live and conduct business across Africa. Through a series of keynotes, panels, and workshops, the conference will unpack the lessons from and future of digital transformation on the continent. The conference will also include a Career & Innovation Expo for attendees to network for jobs across Africa.

Register here today!

Student rates and Group discounts are available. We look forward to seeing you there!