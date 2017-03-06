The MIT Sloan Africa Business Club is proud to announce 7th MIT Africa Innovate Conference, to be held at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA on April 7th and 8th, 2017.
Africa Innovate Conference 2017: Ideas toImpact
How can innovative and promising ideas take root and transform into sustainable and impactful businesses in Africa? This is the central question of the 2017 Africa Innovate Conference. The panels will follow the African entrepreneurship process, from idea generation to the levers necessary for ventures to be successful in Africa. We will discuss the financing mechanisms available for entrepreneurship in African, and will dissect the common reasons for failure for African entrepreneurs. The goal is for participants to turn their ideas, and the ideas generated from the conference into solutions that will impact every corner of Africa.The closing keynote speaker this year will be Her Excellency AmeenahGurib, President of the Republic of Mauritius.
Conference Details
Friday, April 7, 2017
VIP Networking Dinner: We will kick off the conference with an intimate dinner with panelists, entrepreneurs, investors and special guests. The VIP dinner’s theme is “Design to Impact”, as we focus on arts and humanities and how these fields can bring impact to Africa. The keynote speakers for the night will be ZimUgochukwu, CEO of Travel Noire and OkeMaduewesi, CEO of Zaron Group.
Saturday, April 8, 2017
Keynote Speakers: We will host accomplished and inspirational keynote speakers who will share their experiences, perspectives and vision for the continent with our guests! We are pleased to announce the following keynote speakers: Her Excellency AmeenahGurib; President of the Republic of Mauritius; and Mr. Ola Oresanya Managing Director, Globetech Remedial.
Panel Discussions: Our guests will be taken on an exploratory journey along the experience of the African entrepreneur. Our panelists will include industry and public sector experts in each of the areas of focus. The panels will focus on (i) Conditions for success; (ii) Ideation; (iii) Financing; (iv) and Entrepreneurship
Vision Talks: As in previous years, we will be sharing perspectives on the future of Africa through our vision talks. We will be joined this year by Mr. AbayomiAwobokun, CEO of Oando’s Downstream Businesses and SbusisoLeope (DJ Sbu), co-founder of MoFaya.
Idea Pitch Competition: We will hold a pitch competition focusing on ideas with the potential to bring about the most impact in Africa. All student teams are welcome to apply, if interested, please apply here.
After Party: We will be hosting our afterparty with Afrotown Music at Cure Lounge, one of Boston’s Premiere Nightclub. Afrotown is a Boston based Music Label that combines Afrobeat and Motown. There will be a live performance by Suki Yaki and Muffius.
We hope to see you at the conference on April 7-8!