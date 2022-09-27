The AAI also honored the people and government of Botswana, noting that the country has invested in the well-being of its people through policies supporting education, health, environmental stewardship, and entrepreneurship. The country has made radical improvements in its health and educational systems, which will allow Botswana’s citizens to transition to a knowledge-based economy. Testimonials from a number of world-renowned healthcare institutions showed the focus on science and innovation from the government—this will help Botswana develop the vaccine manufacturing facility that is currently being built. The president of Botswana gratefully accepted the honor, citing the contributions made by many ministers, his predecessor, and the country’s long-standing commitment to democracy and good governance.