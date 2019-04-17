AHBS is an exclusive Pan African health business platform bringing together leading stakeholders and providing a space for open dialogue to discuss and encourage African governments to carry out reform programs that will foster Public Private Partnerships in healthcare and will encourage investments, growth and improvement in the private healthcare sector and lead the continent to achieve Universal Health Coverage.



The 4th edition of the Africa Health Business Symposium (AHBS) will be a key platform to discuss “INTEGRATING AFRICA: BRIDGING THE HEALTH GAP” with focus on how the private health sector can bridge the gap towards achieving the Africa Health Strategy (AHS) under Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and provides a strategic direction to Africa’s efforts in creating better health for all.



Robust frameworks, policies and governance

Integration of the private sector

AHBS IV will take place from 7TH to 9th October in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. To register click on the link below https://www.africahealthbusiness.com/register/

