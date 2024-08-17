Africa has Made Significant Progress in Financing its Development through Domestic Resources

The current global financial architecture faces significant challenges in addressing the financial needs for climate action, sustainable development, and debt management. The calls for reform are growing louder, seeking to create a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable financial system. Increasing the representation of developing countries, particularly African nations, in global economic decision-making processes is crucial for the continent’s development and prosperity. To bridge the funding gap, African countries need to boost domestic resource mobilization (DRM) by increasing financial resources, improving public spending efficiency, leveraging large pension fund markets and sovereign wealth funds, curbing illicit financial flows out of the continent, and harnessing partnerships. New sources of tax revenue should be sought, including those from digital payments, informal sector taxes, and sin taxes, among others.

