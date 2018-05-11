Africa Finance Corporation Maintains Strong Financial And Operational Performance In 2017

“2017 has seen a robust performance in the face of challenging conditions. Despite a year marked by fiscal challenges, fewer bankable projects, and a market-wide reduction in terms of investment, AFC delivered strong underlying results, as the above numbers show.

“Operationally, AFC also maintained its momentum, welcoming Kenya, Zambia and Benin as new member states, pioneering innovative funding instruments such as our oversubscribed Sukuk, and continuing to enable numerous successful infrastructure projects that will transform the economies we invest in.

“AFC marked its tenth anniversary in 2017, coinciding with my last year as President and CEO. I am proud to report that over the last decade, AFC has evolved from a start-up to a powerful force on the continent that is at the forefront of addressing Africa’s infrastructure deficit. We have demonstrated that Africa Infrastructure is a viable asset class and that investors can contribute to long- term sustainable growth of the continent in a way that generates strong returns.

“It has been a great privilege to lead a team that is driven by this purpose. In its first decade, AFC has grown profit from US$4.4 million to US$100.3 million an approximate 20-fold increase, paid aggregate dividends of US$304.4 million to its shareholders and elevated the Corporation to the second-best rated lending institution in Africa. With the balance sheet and track record in place to deliver the infrastructure financing that will help Africa to fulfil its potential, AFC is well placed for its next decade of growth, to the benefit for all its stakeholders.”

