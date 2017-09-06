Africa Energy Series: Exploring Nigeria’s Gas-to-Power Sector

The latest Africa Energy Series, a documentary focusing on Nigeria’s gas-to-power prospects and challenges, is set to air this year on CNBC Africa. The documentary features key leaders in Nigeria’s gas and power sectors, including Bart O. Nnaji, Former Minister of Power; Dada Thomas, CEO of Frontier Oil and Head of the Nigeria Gas Association; Agatha Nnaji, Managing Director of Geometric Power Ltd.; Prof. Charles Odita, Managing Director and CEO of Midwestern Oil & Gas; Ashley Brown, Executive Director of the Harvard Electricity Policy Group and Akin Odumakinde, CEO of Deltatek Group.

This is a preview of the documentary, Africa Energy Series: Nigeria — Gas to Power.