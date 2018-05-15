Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2018 Launches At AOP Investor Forum

The most comprehensive guide to Equatorial Guinea’s oil and power sectors, as well as the country’s political history and development, was officially launched at the Africa Oil & Power Investor Forum in London. Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima and the Director General of GEPetrol Antonio Oburu presented the publication to an audience of oil and gas investors.

Speaking at the close of the ceremony, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima said: “People can see what we have achieved in Equatorial Guinea…We believe Equatorial Guinea can create the first integrated natural gas mega hub project and we expect by the end of this year that we will be able to inform you of the progress we have made with [our] ongoing projects.”

Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2018, commissioned by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea as the official investment tool for the country’s energy industry, follows an AES documentary film produced on the country’s petroleum sector in 2016. The book builds on the documentary, featuring interviews from current and former government officials, including H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the President of Equatorial Guinea; H.E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of Equatorial Guinea; and H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, as well as former ministers of the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy.

AES: Equatorial Guinea 2018 marks a key milestone in the country’s development, released on its 50th anniversary of independence. To highlight Equatorial Guinea’s achievements, a commemorative edition was also being released at a gala dinner hosted by the Embassy of Equatorial Guinea to the United Kingdom and the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons on May 9.

Guillaume Doane, CEO of Africa Oil & Power, said “Equatorial Guinea may not be Africa’s biggest oil and gas market, but it is arguably its most influential. In the way it contributes to the gas economy, local content and energy diplomacy, the country plays a powerful role in shaping the continent. This report is dedicated to the institutions and individuals who are participating in this very consequential narrative.”

About Africa Energy Series

AES: Equatorial Guinea 2018 is one of a series of reports produced by Africa Oil & Power on the petroleum and power economies of Africa. Previous reports have included a documentary on Nigeria, especially focused on Nigeria’s gas-to-power potential, and a book produced on South Sudan, which highlights the South Sudanese government’s efforts to build a strong foundation for its economy based on its oil and gas sector.