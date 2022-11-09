Africa Data Centres Becomes The First EDGE® Certified Facility in East Africa

Africa Data Centres, a division of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is pleased to announce the addition of 1MW of capacity to its Nairobi Data Centre facility. The construction began in mid-June and is expected to take 40 weeks to complete. It will be the region’s first EDGE® certified data center.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, developed the EDGE® certification system for green building in emerging markets. It is a quantifiable method for developers to optimize designs, resulting in a more marketable product and a better investment while also promoting sustainability. EDGE® certification also aids in maintaining certification.

