Africa.com Top10 News

Twitter Now Recognizes Swahili

The recognition comes after a campaign by Kenyans on social media, who regularly used hashtags #SwahiliIsNotIndonesian and #TwitterRecognizeSwahili on the social media platform to demand recognition.

Meet the Teenager, Who some are Calling the “Nigerian Serena”

Thirteen-year-old Marylove Edwards from Nigeria is tipped for future international success by top tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.

African Youths are on a Dangerous High

With expensive illicit drugs like cocaine and heroin out of reach for many unemployed young people, they're turning to a range of cheap options—and concoctions—to get high.

A New Outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Health Ministry said two of the five samples it sent to the National Institute of Biological Research in Kinshasa, came back positive for the disease.

The Wave Crippling East Africa

In Kenya, Rwanda and Somalia death toll from floods reached 300, with hundreds of thousands more people displaced, adding to crisis in region stricken by drought.

Reconciling Africa’s Newest Country

Ahead of a high-level forum on South Sudan next week, President Salva Kiir is urging SPLM ruling party officials to forgive his former deputy, Riek Machar, and said the rebel leader should return home.

Rwanda is Changing the Legal Game and Other Countries are Following

Rwanda, which has fast become a trailblazer in the adoption of technology in delivering government services, is saving its citizens the stress and often huge amounts of money used in travelling miles away to seek legal aid services from lawyers.

Delicious and Cheap, Baobab Street Food Offers a Taste of Africa

Established a year ago by four young men from Senegal, Mali, Gambia and Eritrea, the Baobab Street Food project, funded through an EU grant, aims to bring ethnic African food to Italians.

The Role of the Church in Cameroon

In 2016, the Catholic bishops wrote the president a letter detailing the Anglophone Cameroonians' worries but the government accused the bishops of fueling the conflict.

Africa’s Largest Supermarket Chain Left with Egg on its Face

A Mother's Day stand at Checkers store advertised home cleaning products as possible gifts for the special day.