Africa.com Top10 News

Twitter Now Recognizes Swahili
The recognition comes after a campaign by Kenyans on social media, who regularly used hashtags #SwahiliIsNotIndonesian and #TwitterRecognizeSwahili on the social media platform to demand recognition. Continue Reading
Meet the Teenager, Who some are Calling the “Nigerian Serena”
Thirteen-year-old Marylove Edwards from Nigeria is tipped for future international success by top tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. Continue Reading
African Youths are on a Dangerous High
With expensive illicit drugs like cocaine and heroin out of reach for many unemployed young people, they’re turning to a range of cheap options—and concoctions—to get high. Continue Reading
A New Outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo
The Health Ministry said two of the five samples it sent to the National Institute of Biological Research in Kinshasa, came back positive for the disease. Continue Reading
The Wave Crippling East Africa
In Kenya, Rwanda and Somalia death toll from floods reached 300, with hundreds of thousands more people displaced, adding to crisis in region stricken by drought. Continue Reading
Reconciling Africa’s Newest Country
Ahead of a high-level forum on South Sudan next week, President Salva Kiir is urging SPLM ruling party officials to forgive his former deputy, Riek Machar, and said the rebel leader should return home. Continue Reading
Rwanda is Changing the Legal Game and Other Countries are Following
Rwanda, which has fast become a trailblazer in the adoption of technology in delivering government services, is saving its citizens the stress and often huge amounts of money used in travelling miles away to seek legal aid services from lawyers. Continue Reading
Delicious and Cheap, Baobab Street Food Offers a Taste of Africa
Established a year ago by four young men from Senegal, Mali, Gambia and Eritrea, the Baobab Street Food project, funded through an EU grant, aims to bring ethnic African food to Italians. Continue Reading
The Role of the Church in Cameroon
In 2016, the Catholic bishops wrote the president a letter detailing the Anglophone Cameroonians’ worries but the government accused the bishops of fueling the conflict. Continue Reading
Africa’s Largest Supermarket Chain Left with Egg on its Face
A Mother’s Day stand at Checkers store advertised home cleaning products as possible gifts for the special day. Continue Reading