Africa.com Top10 News

Mystery around King Tutankhamun’s Burial Chamber Solved

Mostafa Waziri, the secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, says an Italian team has conducted extensive studies with ground-penetrating radar that showed the tomb did not contain any hidden, manmade blocking walls, as was earlier suspected. Continue Reading

The Leader of Mozambique’s Main Opposition Group Dies

Afonso Dhlakama, held responsible for exceptional brutality by its often youthful soldiers during a civil war that claimed up to a million mostly civilian lives, died on Thursday at his hide-out in the Gorongosa Mountains in southeast Africa. Continue Reading

New Members of the Pan African Parliament Sworn In

The PAP has 255 representatives that are elected by the legislatures of 55 AU states. Each member state sends a delegation of five parliamentarians to the Parliament, at least one of whom must be a woman and the composition of the delegation should reflect the political diversity of the member state’s legislature. Continue Reading

Sidelining Women at the African Union

In a Mail & Guardian exclusive, women voice their dissatisfaction over what they call an “entrenchment of professional apartheid of females in the African Union commission.” Continue Reading

What Rights do Fathers in Nigeria Have?

Lawmakers have shut down a bill to legalize optional paternity leave for male workers in private and public employment. The bill failed to get past a second reading. Continue Reading

A Win for Women Contesting Malawi’s Election

Female candidates will pay 25 percent less than men to run for parliament in Malawi under a scheme to get more women into power in a general election due next year. Continue Reading

Sierra Leoneans Fight for their Land

Communities in Nimiyama Chiefdom won a legal battle in 2016 against Orient Agriculture Ltd., a Chinese company building a rubber plantation there. In the south, communities forced to relocate by an expanding rutile mine, and a village whose water source has been tainted by a nearby bauxite mine, are taking help from the paralegals. Continue Reading

Is Artificial Intelligence Going to be a Good thing for Africa?

Africa will soon have the world’s second largest population. As the Pan-African economy develops, so does an opportunity that most developed economies lack: the collective choice to embrace emerging technologies and to generate the infrastructure required to support a robust and well equipped future work force. Continue Reading

Is this a New Ethiopia?

Activists, many of whom were released in the days following Abiy’s inauguration, pronounced themselves “cautiously optimistic” that, at long last, Ethiopia may be changing. Continue Reading

Zimbabwe Has Done a 180 Degree Turn

Signs of change are clear. Late last month, a popular musician returned from exile in the United States to perform protest songs in front of tens of thousands of people on the outskirts of the capital, Harare. Continue Reading