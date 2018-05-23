Africa.com Top10 News

EPL Giants to Don the Rwanda Brand

The "Visit Rwanda" logo will feature on the left sleeve for all first team, under-23 and Arsenal Women's matches. Arsenal players will visit Rwanda and club coaches will host camps to support the development of the game in the country of 12 million people.

Kenya’s Ultimatum to Expats

Kenya is toughening its stance against foreign workers, moving to tighten the issuance of work permits and digitizing the records of thousands of expatriates.

Children Growing Up in Zambia’s Prisons

When Faith Kalungia visited the Lusaka Central Prison in Zambia to give donations to the female inmates she was shocked to find children roaming around.

At the Forefront of Africa’s Next Oil Boom

Gabon's government has partnered with agricultural giant Olam to set up the largest palm oil plantation in Africa — over 82,000 hectares. The move promises to generate thousands of jobs, millions in revenue — and some serious controversy.

Tilting Trade Towards Africa: Becoming The World’s Food Basket

Africa has lots to offer the world and it could easily become the world's food basket and be a force to be reckoned with. But for this to happen, trade needs to be favourable and not tilted towards more developed nations with huge export capacity and greater competitiveness.

South Sudan has One of the World’s Highest Rates of Women Dying in Childbirth

There are very few maternal healthcare clinics left in a country that has been torn by five years of civil war, and many of the existing facilities are poorly equipped.

No Place for African Migrants

The United Nations has urged Algeria to stop rounding up and expelling sub-Saharan migrants, highlighting an influx of immigrants from Mali and Niger that Algeria says it needs UN help to address.

Burundian Capital is Still Reeling from Past Protests

Amid tightened security, residents must keep log books in their homes to track visitors. Security services dropping by can demand to see them and failure to produce them can result in arrest.

A Round-up of what Africa’s Central Bankers are Dealing With

Factors from sticky inflation to rising crude prices may persuade central bankers to freeze borrowing costs. Institutions in Nigeria, South Africa, Angola, Kenya and Mauritius will probably keep key rates unchanged at their forthcoming meetings — and only Ghana's is seen by some economists as open to a potential cut.

How the Gambia Was Freed

After 22 years, Yahya Jammeh seemed unassailable. His brutal and reckless rule was finally ended by a small but courageous resistance.