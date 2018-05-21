Africa.com Top10 News

The Litmus Test for Zimbabweans Living in the Diaspora
Most Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa are ready to heed the call by their government to return home and take part in the economic revitalisation efforts, but many first want concrete proof that the country is on a democratic path augmented by respect for human rights and the rule of law. Continue Reading
Nigeria’s Big Clean-up Initiative is Underway
For decades multi-national companies and the Nigerian government have earned billions of dollars in oil revenues. But oil exploration often led to exploitation of local communities and damage to the environment. Continue Reading
The Intellectual Property Ownership of African Cinema
Rafiki also changed the game in another way. It showed what can happen when Africans come together to tell their own stories at the world’s most influential film festival. Continue Reading
Does Silicon Valley Pose a Threat to African Techhies
Anti-poverty charity Global Justice Now in a report that warns of an “e-pocalypse” across the southern hemisphere, as western firms keen to sell sophisticated digital services use their muscle to outmanoeuvre local businesses in poorer nations. Continue Reading
Young Activist Fights for Sudanese Peer
Zaynub Afinnih lives thousands of miles away from Sudan, but the story of a 19-year-old woman who was sentenced to death there for killing her rapist inspired her to start a global campaign calling for justice. Continue Reading
Britain Among the Top Destinations for Africa’s Stolen Assets
Nigeria and ex-British colonies in Africa hope to change that by working together to repatriate billions of dollars in offshore accounts from London and beyond. Continue Reading
DRC Begins Ebola Vaccine Trials
Health workers in Democratic Republic of Congo will begin a vaccination campaign on Monday aimed at containing an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus. Continue Reading
Trying to Make a Living on Somali Waters
Foreign boats in Somali waters have been a problem for years. Some of them operate with no license at all. Others buy permits from Somali authorities, though at times under questionable circumstances. Continue Reading
Who Should Africa Learn From?
African countries have a lot to learn from South Korea’s rapid economic transformation, and agriculture was the fastest way through which the continent could industrialise according to the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina. Continue Reading
The Made in Africa Skateboard Brand
During an impressive career as a professional downhill skateboarder, South African Kent Lingeveldt started tinkering with custom-made boards for his friends.