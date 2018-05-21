Africa.com Top10 News

The Litmus Test for Zimbabweans Living in the Diaspora

Most Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa are ready to heed the call by their government to return home and take part in the economic revitalisation efforts, but many first want concrete proof that the country is on a democratic path augmented by respect for human rights and the rule of law. Continue Reading

Nigeria’s Big Clean-up Initiative is Underway

For decades multi-national companies and the Nigerian government have earned billions of dollars in oil revenues. But oil exploration often led to exploitation of local communities and damage to the environment. Continue Reading

The Intellectual Property Ownership of African Cinema

Rafiki also changed the game in another way. It showed what can happen when Africans come together to tell their own stories at the world’s most influential film festival. Continue Reading

Does Silicon Valley Pose a Threat to African Techhies

Anti-poverty charity Global Justice Now in a report that warns of an “e-pocalypse” across the southern hemisphere, as western firms keen to sell sophisticated digital services use their muscle to outmanoeuvre local businesses in poorer nations. Continue Reading

Young Activist Fights for Sudanese Peer

Zaynub Afinnih lives thousands of miles away from Sudan, but the story of a 19-year-old woman who was sentenced to death there for killing her rapist inspired her to start a global campaign calling for justice. Continue Reading

Britain Among the Top Destinations for Africa’s Stolen Assets

Nigeria and ex-British colonies in Africa hope to change that by working together to repatriate billions of dollars in offshore accounts from London and beyond. Continue Reading

DRC Begins Ebola Vaccine Trials

Health workers in Democratic Republic of Congo will begin a vaccination campaign on Monday aimed at containing an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus. Continue Reading

Trying to Make a Living on Somali Waters

Foreign boats in Somali waters have been a problem for years. Some of them operate with no license at all. Others buy permits from Somali authorities, though at times under questionable circumstances. Continue Reading

Who Should Africa Learn From?

African countries have a lot to learn from South Korea’s rapid economic transformation, and agriculture was the fastest way through which the continent could industrialise according to the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina. Continue Reading

The Made in Africa Skateboard Brand

During an impressive career as a professional downhill skateboarder, South African Kent Lingeveldt started tinkering with custom-made boards for his friends.