Africa.com Top10 News

A Boot Camp for Kenya’s Future Coders

Moringa is not a conventional coding school. Classes are designed to feel like a workday, and students tackle increasingly complex coding projects, with instructors there to facilitate rather than instruct. Continue Reading

Africa’s Biggest Art Exhibition

Young boys who were forced to beg on the streets for Islamic teachers have turned their suffering into art, as they join more than 1,000 artists showing their work at Africa’s biggest and oldest biennale art exhibition in Senegal this month. Continue Reading

Football Fans Celebrate Barcelona’s South Africa Trip

Twitter went into meltdown in South Africa on Wednesday when soccer legend Lionel Messi and the rest of the Barcelona squad landed in the country. The team will be playing against Mamelodi Sundowns in the evening. Continue Reading

How to Make It in Nigeria’s Startup Market

Some industry insiders think Nigeria needs its own FailCon, creating a cottage industry around discussing failure in business. The idea is to help the Nigerian tech ecosystem mature by educating entrepreneurs on both sides of their journey as entrepreneurs. Continue Reading

Jammeh’s Dark Secrets Uncovered

A mass grave containing the bodies of 12 West Africans allegedly killed by a paramilitary force controlled by the former president Yahya Jammeh has been identified near the Gambian capital, Banjul. Continue Reading

Poor Development Outcomes Reflect Enduring Challenges in Natural Resources Governance

UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Africa, says, ‘The paradox for African countries is that they are rich in resources yet they are poor because only very few benefit from these resources.’ Continue Reading

Ethiopia Dam Talks Start Flowing

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan’s water resources minister said they will set up a scientific study group to consult on the filling of Ethiopia’s $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River. They also confirmed that leaders from the three nations will meet every six months for consultations. Continue Reading

Things are About to Change in Burundi

On Thursday, voters will be asked to consider scrapping a current constitutional limit on two presidential terms each spanning five years. For the amendment to be implemented, more than 50 percent of cast ballots need to vote in favour. Continue Reading

Dynamite Comes in Small Packages

Nigeria’s star shot-putter Lauritta Onye talks about her rise to Paralympic gold and stardom. Continue Reading

The Mozambique Islands where Horses Play in the Surf

Bazaruto’s isolation and protection have also guarded one of the world’s last populations of dugongs, also known as sea cows, the giant underwater grazers on the verge of extinction. Continue Reading