Africa.com Top10 News

The First and Only Female Neurosurgeon in Rwanda

As a child growing up in Rwanda during the 1980s and ‘90s, Claire Karekezi dreamed of becoming a doctor. But what she calls her “guiding star” has taken her far beyond that initial goal to join the ranks of what is perhaps medicine’s most demanding specialty. Continue Reading

South Africa Withdraws Ambassador from Israel

Nearly two thousand people marched to Parliament in Cape Town calling on the South African government to downgrade its Israeli embassy to a liaison office. Continue Reading

Can Crowdfunding Make a Dream Come True in Africa?

Crowdfunding—or the use of online platforms to raise money for business ventures from a large base of investors—has been steadily gaining traction in Africa over the past decade. Still, crowdfunding in Africa is limited compared to other regions. Continue Reading

Uganda’s Former Child Soldiers Change Gears

In 2013, a rehabilitated child soldier returned to the workshop that changed him and proposed a different strategy to the owner: to let him train and employ ex-LRA youths, selling what they made to keep the enterprise running. Continue Reading

Morocco is on Course for World’s Largest Concentrated Solar Power Farm

The site near the city of Ouarzazate aims to produce enough energy to power over one million homes by the end of the year and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 760,000 tons per year. Continue Reading

Ghanaian Woman Goes on a Journey to Understand What Trokosi Really Is

Thousands of women across West Africa have once been forced to live and work with priests in shrines, some for the rest of their lives, to “pay” for the sins of family members. Brigitte Sossou Perenyi was one of those girls. Continue Reading

Rights Groups Rally around Sudanese Teen who Faces Death

UN and rights groups lead campaign for 19-year-old given death penalty for stabbing man she was forced to marry as he assaulted her. Continue Reading

East Africa Trade Deal Goes Sour

Kenya has warned it will block the entry of Tanzanian goods into the country after Dar es Salaam’s refusal to allow duty-free entry of Kenyan-made confectionery, juice, ice cream and chewing gum. Continue Reading

Development Bank to Zimbabwe’s Rescue

The African Development Bank is looking to support Zimbabwe with much-needed credit lines, and a process is already underway, starting with assisting the country tackle its arrears. Continue Reading

This is Why Fela Kuti’s Music is Timeless

The Afrobeat pioneer has a lot to offer any teacher wanting to decolonise the teaching and understanding of international law. His music speaks to issues that are raised by critical scholars on the need to reform the teaching and practise of international law. Continue Reading