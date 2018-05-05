Africa.com Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

Danai Gurira Talks All-Female ‘Avengers’ Movie Rumors & Visiting Nigeria On ‘Ellen’

Fresh off a string of theatrical successes, actress and playwright, Danai Gurira visited the Ellen Degeneres Show and excited audiences about her plans for the future.

These Senegalese Rappers Found an Ingenious Way to Report on Politics

Through an innovative tv broadcast, a pair of Senegalese rappers are using rap and ample doses of humor to cover current events and make strong political commentary.

San Francisco’s Top 6 African Restaurants

If you're near the Golden Gate and craving some African cuisine, here's a list of San Francisco's finest.

5 Artists to See at the Contemporary African Art Fair This Weekend

There's a confluence of great art shows coming up in New York City this weekend, and the Contemporary African Art Fair has some definite must-sees.

Rafiki: Kenya Bans Lesbian Film Ahead of Cannes Debut

Despite critical acclaim abroad and a planned screening at the Cannes International Film Festival, the Kenyan film 'Rafiki,' has been banned in its home country due to its LGBT content.

Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner at the Victoria Falls

The falls bring in tourists from around the world throughout the year, and there are plenty of nature and adventure opportunities in the area to satisfy them.

Africa’s Lesser Known Migrations

Every October, the skies of Central Africa go dark as more than 10 million straw-coloured fruit bats make their annual pilgrimage from the Congo Basin to Kasanka National Park in Zambia to feed on the waterberries, mango, wild loquat and red milkwood berries that appear in abundance at this time of year.

Romance and the African Sunset

One holiday you simply have to get right is your honeymoon but in Africa the huge range of choices can be daunting.

Make Ethiopia Part of Your Coffee Tour

From the humble bean to that lovingly-poured, expertly-frothed cup 'o joe, coffee has made quite a journey from its homeland of Ethiopia to become a global essential and social custom.

This is What South Sudan Should Also be Known For

The landlocked nation between East and Central Africa is home to many incredible natural wonders, including the world's second-largest land mammal migration and Africa's largest wetland, the Sudd. This swampy 35,000-square-mile stretch along the Nile is actually listed as a World Heritage Site.