Africa.com Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

Aisha: Boko Haram Huntress’ is the Story of a Fearless Female Warrior Fighting Extremism in Northern Nigeria

A new documentary by Nigerian journalist, Rosie Collyer, tells the story of Aisha, an intrepid woman who battles Boko Haram and carries on the legacy of Africa's powerful female revolutionaries.

Xhosa Culture, Heritage, Colour Inspire Thandazani Nofingxana’s Designs

For South African fashion designer, Thandazani Nofingxana, the clothing isn't just beautiful, it tells a story about the richness and absurdity of cultures and stereotypes.

Deena Abdelwahed Makes Club Anthems for an Alternate Timeline

Get to know Deena Abdelwahed, the Tunisian music producer, whose electronic works are energizing dance floors across the globe and breaking boundaries at home.

Watch: Superbalist ‘Shows Them’ What Africa is All About

A new ad by South African creatives proudly positions African fashion brand, Superbalist, by acknowledging the impact that Africa is having on global style.

How This African Slave from Mozambique Became Japan’s First Black Samurai

Learn the story of Yasuke, the African slave who traded shackles for a sword and became Japan's first black samurai.

Here are Just Some of the Best Wreck Dives in Africa

Sailors have navigated their away around the coast of Africa for centuries, but many of them weren't so lucky and ended up at the bottom of the sea. These valiant attempts at seafaring may have not ended well for ancient mariners, but have left modern-day divers with hundreds of fascinating shipwrecks to explore.

Going to South Africa

South Africa offers families, couples, solo travellers and just about any adventurer the perfect introduction to Africa. It's a wonderful destination for first-timers to the continent and consistently rates among the top holiday destinations in the world.

Dip your Toes into Dakar

Plage de Ngor is the pick of the Senegalese capital's many fine beaches. You can shuck oysters at humble local cafes or Euro-Afrique boltholes in between backstroking the calm strait from point to point.

Working and Playing in Morocco’s Capital

Rabat is host to many business travelers coming from both domestic and international locations. And although it doesn't have the robust hotel offerings of neighboring Casablanca, there are still plenty of hotels in the city that can accommodate your business needs.

The Gorgeous, Vibrant Johannesburg ‘Hood you’ve Never Heard Of’

The tiny five-street-by-six suburb of Ferreirasdorp in central Johannesburg is a scruffy mix of gorgeous colonial architecture and nondescript 1950s concrete.