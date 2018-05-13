Africa.com Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

See Angelique Kidjo’s Video for ‘Once in a LIfetime’ Cover

As part of a complete remake of the Talking Heads’ 1980 album ‘Remain in Light,’ Angelique Kidjo releases the video for ‘Once in a Lifetime.’ With African music being the inspiration for the original, Kidjo has chosen to emphasize those origins and to incorporate African language into the remixes. Read More

Here Are the ’10 Best African Films of All Time’ According to International Critics

In connection with the 15th edition of the Tarifa-Tangiers African Film Festival, a group of prominent critics have weighed in on the ten best African films of all time. Read More

Eddy Kamuanga Ilunga Celebrates Congo’s Mangbetu Culture

To celebrate a dying warrior culture in his native Congo, artist Eddy Kamuanga Ilunga has produced striking portraits that pay homage to the Mangbetu way of life. Read More

This Art Gallery is Changing the Game

Following on the much-hyped debut of the Zeitz MOCAA, the Norval Foundation is the newest art game in Cape Town, and its changing Africans’ connection with art. Read More

(Poetic Attack) Leopold Sedar Senghor, the Senegalese President with a Flair for Poetry

Learn about the academic-turned-president, Leopold Sedar Senghor, whose respect for the written art form has earned him laurels as one of Africa’s top intellectuals. Read More

The Best Family Travels to Morocco

You may be surprised to learn that there are numerous family-friendly hotels in Marrakech that offer everything from kid-friendly shows, to paddle boats, to indoor playgrounds. Read More

Is it Still Safe to Travel to the DRC?

It is an extremely alluring region: green and mountainous, with people who, for the most part, are extremely friendly and helpful. But the main attraction is primate tourism. Read More

Notes from the African Safari Queen

Born in Kenya, Elizabeth Gordon spent much of her childhood exploring Africa with her mother Marcia, who spent decades building up an encyclopaedic, first-hand knowledge of the continent’s best lodges. Read More

The Best Birdwatching Opportunities in the Whole of Southern Africa

From late August through to the end of March, the summer migrant birds arrive, and the Chobe becomes home to a unique combination of riverine and bushveld bird species. Read More

Airbnb’s Most Popular African Destination

South Africa still enjoys the lion’s share of Airbnb arrivals on the continent, mostly thanks to Cape Town. Morocco is the second most popular African country on Airbnb. Read More