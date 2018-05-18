Africa.com Top10 Business News

The Mainstay of Africa’s Informal Economies Needs a Facelift

Agri-tech is the buzzword, and these three innovators are spearheading change in their communities. They grew up on these farms, and knowing their earth best, have created the technology they need, in turn revolutionizing agriculture, from the little corners of Africa.

How to Make African Business Schools Locally Relevant and Globally Competitive

There is a new kid on the block worth watching: the Association of African Business Schools which hopes to delve deeper into what African business schools are doing to develop the continent.

Moving African Airlines from being Vanity Projects to being Commercially Viable

Zemedeneh Negatu has advised on numerous deals across the continent, not least the partnership agreement between Ethiopian Airlines (ET) and Asky. He shares his thoughts on what airlines in Africa should be doing in order to see profits, and he has advice especially for smaller airlines.

What Went Down in Nigeria’s Finance Ministry?

Nigeria's former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says she will not stay silent over corruption. The Harvard-educated economist has written the book 'Fighting Corruption is Dangerous' about her time in office.

Reducing Luanda’s Interference on the Economy

The Angolan government plans to privatise 74 state companies over the next few years, predominantly those in the industrial sector.

A Boot Camp for Kenya’s Future Coders

Moringa is not a conventional coding school. Classes are designed to feel like a workday, and students tackle increasingly complex coding projects, with instructors there to facilitate rather than instruct.

Development Bank to Zimbabwe’s Rescue

The African Development Bank is looking to support Zimbabwe with much-needed credit lines, and a process is already underway, starting with assisting the country tackle its arrears.

How to Make It in Nigeria’s Startup Market

Some industry insiders think Nigeria needs its own FailCon, creating a cottage industry around discussing failure in business. The idea is to help the Nigerian tech ecosystem mature by educating entrepreneurs on both sides of their journey as entrepreneurs.

Africans Cultivating Mushrooms as a Form of Economic Empowerment

In Zimbabwe, Chido Govera — who learned how to grow oyster mushrooms as a means of survival after she was orphaned at age 7 — is now training future mushroom farmers across her country, and from as far away as Ghana and Mongolia.

Can Crowdfunding Make a Dream Come True in Africa?

Crowdfunding—or the use of online platforms to raise money for business ventures from a large base of investors—has been steadily gaining traction in Africa over the past decade. Still, crowdfunding in Africa is limited compared to other regions.