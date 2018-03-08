The Africa CEO Forum Ramps Up Efforts To Promote Women’s Leadership

On the occasion of the 2018 international women’s day, the AFRICA CEO FORUM, which takes place on 26 and 27 March in Abidjan, unveils its three high-impact events bringing women’s leadership to the fore:

Women on Board, which, for the last 4 months, has been recruiting and connecting African women CEOs looking to join a board of directors and companies wishing “feminise” their board of directors

The presence of Folorunso Alakija, Africa’s second richest woman, who will open the panel dedicated to inspiring women leaders

A workshop for 80 women, led by McKinsey, dedicated to top-level personal development

Launched during the 2016 edition, the AFRICA CEO FORUM’s Women Initiative, in partnership with NSIA, is ramping up efforts this year to accelerate women’s leadership in Africa.

The first of these high-impact actions is the Women on Board operation, which got underway ahead of the AFRICA CEO FORUM with the aim of promoting African women’s access to the highest level of corporate decision-making: the board of directors. The operation is being rolled out in two phases: firstly, identifying the African women leaders qualified to join boards of directors and the companies that want to “feminise” their board of directors; and secondly, to foster networking during and after the Forum.

The second is having Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija, Vice-President of Famfa Oil and Africa’s second richest woman, open the panel dedicated to the exceptional careers of inspiring women leaders. She will present and explain the keys to her success and her recommendations for promoting women’s leadership in Africa.

Last, but not least, for the 80 women lucky enough to attend, is a workshop dedicated to top-level personal development, led by consulting firm McKinsey.