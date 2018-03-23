The Africa CEO Forum Awards Showcases African Startup

For the sixth consecutive year, the AFRICA CEO FORUM will honour the economic performance of leaders, companies and investors in Africa.

The new “Most Promising Company of the Year” award recognises the continent’s most promising startup.

Each year, the AFRICA CEO FORUM Awards recognises the leaders, companies and investors whose strategies and performance have contributed most to the momentum of Africa’s growth over the past year. There are seven awards, ranging from African Company of the Year to Private Equity Investor of the Year.

In 2018, there is an injection of innovation in the AFRICA CEO FORUM Awards with the launch of the Most Promising Company of the Year award which turns the spotlight on the continent’s startups. To win this award, five young companies at the forefront of innovation will present their projects to a jury comprising specialist investors (IFC, TLCom and Omidyar). These are Morocco’s Omniup, which offers free WiFi access once an advertisement has been viewed; Senegal’s InTouch, which has developed a mobile money platform; Kenya’s Twiga Foods, which connects farmers and vendors for the sale of fresh produce; Kenya’s Africa’sTalking Ltd, which offers communication services (SMS and voice APIs, etc.) and Nigeria’s Thrive Agric, which offers, among other things, technological solutions to improve agricultural yields.

Another innovation this year is the CSR Strategy of the Year award, in partnership with Bureau Véritas. This trophy rewards a company that has implemented a high impact Social and Environmental Responsibility policy in Africa.

In total, seven awards will be handed out at the 2018 AFRICA CEO FORUM Award ceremony, to one of the following finalists in each category:

CEO OF THE YEAR

1. Jim Ovia, CEO,Zenith Bank

2. James Mwangi, CEO, Equity Bank

3. Mohamed El-Kettani, CEO, Attijariwafa Bank

4. Kate Kanyi Tometi Fotso, CEO, Telcar Cocoa

5. Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Chairman, Econet Group

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman, BUA Group

7. Nadia Fettah, MD, Saham Finances

YOUNG CEO OF THE YEAR