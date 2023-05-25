Africa Center to Celebrate Africa Day in Harlem with Free Community Celebration and 45-Foot Tribute to Africa’s 55 Nations

Free Weekend Community Celebration Featuring Remarks by NYC Civic Leaders, Walking Tour, Food, and Entertainment

The Africa Center will celebrate Africa Day with a free weekend community celebration on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 12pm – 6pm EST on The Center’s plaza at the intersection of Harlem and Museum Mile. The outdoor event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Center’s new 45-foot, three-story tribute to the African continent that includes a flag for each African country recognized by the African Union and the Pan-African flag. Mayor Eric Adams and other local civic leaders are scheduled to provide remarks. The tribute has already garnered attention from Harlem visitors taking selfies with their favorite flag on display.

The celebration will kick off at 11:30am EST with the first Africa in Harlem Walking Tour led by Professor Boukary Sawadogo. The local expedition will highlight the history and contributions of African immigrants in Harlem and New York City. At 1pm EST, invited speakers will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a series of community activities including live art workshops, entertainment, music by DJ Birane, and food provided by community vendors.

The Africa Center’s Africa Day Weekend Celebration is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring a flag or wear colors representing their home country on the African continent. Registration is encouraged but not required. More information and information on how to register is available at theafricacenter.org.

“Africans have long been present in the Harlem and greater-New York communities, and people of African descent have shaped Harlem into the international cultural gem it is known to be today,” said Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of The Africa Center. “Africa Day is a celebration of both the diversity of African countries and cultures, as well as our continued efforts to encourage greater unity amongst African people and the African Diaspora. We hope people will see their flag and be proud of who they are, where they come from, and what African people have contributed as a community no matter where we might find ourselves in the world, but particularly here in New York City.”

Details for The Africa Day Community Celebration are as follows:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 11:30am EST – 6pm EST

Africa in Harlem Walking Tour Begins at 11:30am EST

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Remarks begin at 1pm EST

Location: The Africa Center Plaza, 1280 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10029

Schedule of Events (subject to change):

Media Instructions: Please proceed to The Africa Center entrance on 5th Avenue to check in. To confirm media coverage or to request images or additional information, email press@theafricacenter.org.

Press Images: Download Here

Installation Design Credit: Laura Alston, ElevenThirtySix Strategies

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Agbeble for The Africa Center