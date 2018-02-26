Africa Business: How To Crush Your Competitors

How To Crush Your Competitors, Sell More Products and Services even if you are in a very competitive market.

Its 2018, would you like to crush your competitors, sell more of your products and services even if your market is highly saturated? I know you do, who wouldn’t like such a thing?

Ok, let me even sweeten the gist.

Imagine a situation where your competitors begin to send you their customers. Just imagine your industry right now, the big names that you dread referring their customers to come buy from you. Did you just say ‘how can that be?’ I totally understand you.

The problem with most business owners is that they are in the ‘shouting match’. I’ll tell you what I mean in a minute, just hang on. Take a drive to any busy bus stop in Lagos or Accra; you’ll notice one thing in these two places. Noise! Many, many noises. In almost every market, almost every business owner and entrepreneur seem to be doing the same kind of thing, trying to ‘shout’ on top of each other’s voice because they want to win over the customer. They hope that if they ‘shout’ like this, the customer will eventually hear the person who shouts the most and just maybe buy from them. It is happening in almost every major city in Africa, and in almost every market.

What if you don’t have to ‘shout’, yet position your brand as the most authentic brand, charge more, crush your competitors and have them even send their customers to you. Will that make any sense to you in 2018? If you’re in a very competitive market or what I call ‘saturated arena’, the best thing to do is NOT to compete, instead create a ‘new market’. Yes, the best way to beat your competitors is by NOT competing with them, instead create a ‘new market’ within that market. Call it a ‘sub-market’. Let me explain what I mean…

For example, you’re into a relationship and dating business, once you notice that the market is very saturated, instead of competition with people, just create a ‘new market’ out of the existing market. You can ‘niche down’ and target only men or women, if a lot of people are already targeting only men, you can ‘go down’ further to target ONLY men within a certain age bracket, maybe men aged 18-35 or 35-55.

Ok, let me give you a practical example of how I used it, maybe it will help you understand and then you’ll be able to use it. Many years ago, I started a web design company, if you know that market, you’ll know that it is very competitive. Go to Oshodi bus stop (In Lagos, Nigeria) right now, chances are you will see someone’s advert screaming ‘website design for N30,000 ($83)’. Tell yourself this bitter truth, ‘if I charge this fee, I won’t be able to meet my income goal, no matter how hard I try’.

The Best Thing To Do Is…

Create a ‘new market’.

When I ran my web design company many, many years ago I use this strategy and if you know anything about web design business, it is very, very competitive industry. While others were ‘general website design companies’, I decided to ‘niche down’ to churches and non-profit and my business blew up. When you niche down, your prospect will see you as an expert because you are specialized by niching down and everybody wants to work with an expert. Not only will you be able to get more business, you’ll be able to charge way more than other people because you’ve sold the ‘expert perception’ value to the minds of your prospects.

Why do you think surgeons earn more than their colleagues? They have positioned themselves as the expert. You don’t have to compete in your market, instead, create a new market, once you do, your competitors will refer people to you because they will also perceive you as an expert in that ‘niche’.

One of the major problems business owners and entrepreneurs face in Africa is not creating an irresistible marketing strategy, click here to check it out.

One thing you need to know is that people are ready to pay you any fee you mention if you are able to position your product and service in a way that they (the customer) perceive it as valuable, and if you do that very well, you’ll not only be able to charge high fees, you’ll even make more money than your competitors.

Whenever you go to a new market, never compete in that market, instead, create a ‘sub-market’ within that market. If all your competitors are saying ‘zig, you should be saying ‘zag’, that way, you’ll stand out, charge more fees and sell more than your competitors.

If you want multiple streams of income or you are seeking to start a new business online, you can CLICK HERE to download 7 hot and highly profitable online businesses that you can start today.

Now, I’m curious, how you are going to use this strategy in your business, leave your comment or questions below and I’ll personally respond to all of them.