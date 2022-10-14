Africa and Ukraine are “In the Same Boat,” says the Head of Ukrainian Diplomacy

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba was on a tour of the African continent last week and earlier this week, visiting Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Kenya, among others. Mr. Kouleba had cut short his stay in Africa on Monday, following the massive Russian strikes on Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s largest exporters of grain, whose prices soared after the start of the war. The opening of an export corridor in the Black Sea has helped to stem the rise. Mr. Kouleba also welcomed the vote Wednesday by the UN General Assembly of a resolution condemning the “illegal annexations” of Ukrainian territories. The General Assembly of 193 member states meeting in an emergency since Monday adopted this resolution with 143 votes in favor, against five countries and 35 who abstained.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS