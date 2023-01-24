Africa Agri Expo 2023 – 6th Edition, a leading regional agricultural show, is set to take place at KICC, Nairobi, Kenya on 8th and 9th February. Ahead of the event, a Press Conference in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development was held on January 23rd at Serena Hotel Nairobi, where Mr. Tahir Abdul Bari, CEO and MD of TAB group, the show’s organizer, addressed attendees and officially introduced the event.

The event is supported by prominent organizations and institutions driving agricultural transformation in Africa; however, a high-profile panel of distinguished guests represented their organizations at the Pre-event Press Conference followed by an intense and interactive Q&A from the major media houses in Kenya. There were brief remarks from Mr. Josphat Gathiru Muhunyu, Agriculture Secretary, Rep. of CS, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Kenya, Ms. Agatha Thuo – General Manager, Agriculture Sector Network, Mr. Eric Kimungui – CEO, Agrochemical Association of Kenya, Mr. Guracha Adi – General Manager – Investor Services, KenInvest, Eng. Charles Muasya – Acting CEO of the National Irrigation Authority, Mr. Mandlenkosi Nkomo, Chief Growth Officer – CGIAR Excellence in Agronomy, IITA who are working in the Agri-sector for a very long time – aiding support to this prospering industry through their commendable work and networking capabilities and emphasized on the importance of participation in events like Africa Agri Expo (AAE 2023).

In addition to ways that the AAE 2023 will assist in attracting huge investments to the agriculture industry and Kenya Invest Authority being a one-stop solution for investors and regulators like Agriculture Food Authority which extends business opportunities across the Agri-business value chain, the interactions at the press-conference revolved around the ways to encourage the involvement of the youth and women in agriculture practices and how the public and private sector work together to attain solutions to increase yield per hectare of land which will lead to increase in food-production and strengthen trade ties between nations.

The discussions also implied how the event will facilitate a platform to develop agri-food value chains using innovations and how technology integration plays an important role from primary production to value addition and processing of food produce, where big companies like CENSA – A WayCool enterprise from India comes into picture – they also happen to be the Strategic Partner at AAE 2023. Furthermore, challenges faced by SMEs and farmers affected by Covid, Conflict and Climate change and their mitigation were also widely discussed as well as topics like scaling up agrochemicals and the irrigation industry to fight severe droughts, among others.

Considering the event is just 2 weeks away, we urge all the companies who see themselves winning in the African agribusiness market to register and showcase their best technology and solutions. Knowing the fact that the Africa Agri Expo provides a platform for agriculture companies, agrochemical companies, technology companies, machinery and equipment companies, and agri-input companies to place themselves as market leaders and build valuable connections with industry stakeholders who are significant changemakers in the industry – one must not miss the continent’s largest show that will connect Africa to the global agribusiness market.

The press conference concluded with the hope that this year’s event will surpass all previous records and be a success in promoting and strengthening the African agriculture sector in the end it was also revealed that if there is any company who wants to pre-schedule their business meetings – this too can be possible by just a single request.

Website: https://africa-agriexpo.com/