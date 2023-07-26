Gwen Mwaba, Director & Global Head of Trade Finance at Afreximbank has confirmed her participation at AOG 2023, where she will speak about financing opportunities within Angola’s energy sector

Gwen Mwaba, Director & Global Head, Trade Finance at supranational multilateral financial institution, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), will speak at this year’s edition of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) scheduled for 13 – 14 September in Luanda, organized by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com).

Taking place under the theme ‘Angola Oil & Gas: Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development’, AOG 2023 will host Mwaba in high-level panel discussions focusing on investment opportunities within Angola’s expanding energy industry.

Mwaba’s participation at AOG 2023 highlights Afreximbank’s interest in Angola’s energy sector and showcases the bank’s role in advancing the country’s economic growth and energy market expansion.

Under Mwaba’s leadership, Afreximbank has become one of Angola’s most reliable financial partners through significant financing initiatives. These include a $2 billion support for industrial development and financial services in 2019; a $2.2 billion loan for Sonagas’ fertilizer production plant in Soyo; and a $335 million package with Gemcorp.

As the executive responsible for Afreximbank’s trade finance business and with her over 25 years of experience in trade and asset finance, Mwaba is the ideal person to shape AOG 2023 dialogue around the best financial solutions for Angola to fast track its energy infrastructure agenda in the energy transition era.

“Mwaba will drive serious discussions around how Angola can address its financing and infrastructure development gap, the role of African financial institutions in funding energy developments for energy poverty alleviation and on gender inclusivity within Angola and Africa’s finance and energy sector,” states Stephanie Benjamin, ECP International Conference Director.

AOG 2023 is the official energy conference of the Republic of Angola. Now in its fourth edition, AOG takes place under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.